Morrisons is offering customers 5p off for every litre of fuel this February half term - however, shoppers will have to spend £35 in-store.
The supermarket giant said shoppers will receive a discount via a voucher after spending the money in-store. The offer will be running for 10 days, between 9 February and 19 February, but customers have until 26 February to spend it.
Although the coupon will be redeemable at all Morrisons petrol stations, it cannot be redeemed at any franchised Morrisons Daily petrol station. In total, there are 339 Morrisons filling stations across the UK.
To be eligible for the voucher, customers will need to spend £35 at a Morrisons supermarket - however there are some items which are excluded. These include:
- Fuel
- Tobacco
- Lottery products
- Morrisons Café
- Gift vouchers and cards
- Infant/formula milk
- Cash back
- Dry cleaning
- Fireworks
- Online games and instant tickets
- Photo printing
- Saver stamps
- Postage stamps
- Mobile phone top ups
- Delivery charges/pass
- Garden centre
- Pharmacy
Rachel Eyre, chief customer & marketing officer at Morrisons, said: "This fuel promotion, together with more than a thousand prices that we cut and held down in January, will make a difference to our customers’ household bills.
"We know that fuel is a big expense and so our fuel offer aims to help budgets go a little further.”
To further help families with the cost of living crisis, the supermarket has said its "Kids Eat Free" deal in its cafés, is now permanent and available all day every day.
For every adult meal purchased at a Morrisons Cafe that is over £4.49, the offer gives customers a kid’s meal absolutely free.
Children can choose from the all-day breakfast menu or the main menu which includes fish fingers & chips, chicken nuggets, chips and peas and mac n’ cheese.
All items from the children’s menu are served with a piece of fruit and a Tropicana Kids Orange or Apple drink or bottle of water.