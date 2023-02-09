The offer runs for 10 days in February

Morrisons is offering customers 5p off for every litre of fuel this February half term - however, shoppers will have to spend £35 in-store.

The supermarket giant said shoppers will receive a discount via a voucher after spending the money in-store. The offer will be running for 10 days, between 9 February and 19 February, but customers have until 26 February to spend it.

Although the coupon will be redeemable at all Morrisons petrol stations, it cannot be redeemed at any franchised Morrisons Daily petrol station. In total, there are 339 Morrisons filling stations across the UK.

To be eligible for the voucher, customers will need to spend £35 at a Morrisons supermarket - however there are some items which are excluded. These include:

Fuel

Tobacco

Lottery products

Morrisons Café

Gift vouchers and cards

Infant/formula milk

Cash back

Dry cleaning

Fireworks

Online games and instant tickets

Photo printing

Saver stamps

Postage stamps

Mobile phone top ups

Delivery charges/pass

Garden centre

Pharmacy

Rachel Eyre, chief customer & marketing officer at Morrisons, said: "This fuel promotion, together with more than a thousand prices that we cut and held down in January, will make a difference to our customers’ household bills.

"We know that fuel is a big expense and so our fuel offer aims to help budgets go a little further.”

To further help families with the cost of living crisis, the supermarket has said its "Kids Eat Free" deal in its cafés, is now permanent and available all day every day.

For every adult meal purchased at a Morrisons Cafe that is over £4.49, the offer gives customers a kid’s meal absolutely free.

Children can choose from the all-day breakfast menu or the main menu which includes fish fingers & chips, chicken nuggets, chips and peas and mac n’ cheese.