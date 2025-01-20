Most Brits concerned about security but avoid smart devices due to costs

Telecom

56% of Brits are concerned about their home security Over half of Brits say social media plays a vital role in community vigilance Smart doorbells top the list of home security measures for Brits Although Brits (56 per cent) are concerned about home security, less than half (49 per cent) currently utilise smart security devices, new research reveals. A new study from Sainsbury's Bank Home Insurance surveyed 2,000 UK residents and found that many remain hesitant due to cost and privacy concerns.

The study found that those who do use smart devices, such as video doorbells, smart cameras, or alarms, cite protecting family and property (17 per cent), monitoring deliveries or visitors (14 per cent), and the convenience of remote access (11 per cent) as their primary motivations.

However, 41 per cent of residents believed high costs to be a barrier to adoption, while 27 per cent continue to rely on traditional security measures like alarms and dogs. Concerns about data security and hacking also hold some back (21 per cent).

Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of respondents have reported suspicious activity to the police, highlighting the importance of community involvement.

Over half of Brits use neighbourhood social media pages (52 per cent) and WhatsApp groups (36 per cent) to stay informed about safety news in their area.

“Regular involvement in neighbourhood groups strengthens local security and may even influence insurance rates by reducing crime risks," said Vicky Yuill, Head of Insurances at Sainsbury’s Bank.

“While technology is playing an increasingly important role in home security, traditional methods like locking windows and doors, installing outdoor lighting, and participating in community watch schemes still remain essential.”

Carlos Dhunay, Security Specialist at Telcam, commented: “Locking your doors and windows, even when you are at home, is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to protect yourself. Many criminals look for quick opportunities and an unlocked door or window makes you an easy target, even if you’re inside.

“Don’t just focus on the front door – reinforce side doors, garage entrances, and ground-level windows, as these are common entry points that thieves target.

“Installing video doorbells, outdoor cameras, or smart alarms provides real-time monitoring and instant notifications if something’s wrong. These systems are easy to set up and can drastically reduce the risk of burglary."

Top ten home security measures for Brits:

Why Are Brits Installing Smart Security Devices

Smart doorbell (e.g. Ring, Nest, Arlo, Eufy, Toucan, Hive) - 48% Outdoor lighting - 44% CCTV - 37% Secure locks on windows and doors - 37% Security alarm system - 36% Motion sensors - 26% Gate and fence security - 19% Smart home hubs (e.g. Apple HomeKit, Google Home) - 17% Smart locks (e.g. keyless entry systems) - 15% Neighbourhood watch participation - 13%