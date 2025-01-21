Most expensive UK cities for gym memberships revealed

Image of a gym

Mirafit has revealed Brighton as the most costly city for gym memberships. Data also found Newcastle as the cheapest location in the UK.

January is often one of the busiest times of year for gyms, with many people viewing the new year as the perfect time to launch their fitness journey.

However, many people don’t know that the cost of gym memberships fluctuates from city to city, with some areas more costly than others.

Therefore, to explore this further, Mirafit has researched and revealed the most expensive and cheapest cities for gym memberships in 2025.

The research revealed Brighton as the most expensive UK city for gym memberships. Overall, to sign up for the gym it costs residents a whopping £78.09 on average - a sharp increase from many other parts of the UK. This could provide a potential barrier to anyone looking to improve their fitness.

London - £74.64

Next, London places second in the ranking. The capital is known for its increased prices across most sectors and fitness is no different with an average cost of £74.64 for memberships. This January, people may opt to work out at home or outdoors to escape these shocking prices.

Bristol - £59.30

Bristol ranks in third place for the cities with the most costly gym membership prices. In total, Bristolians can expect to pay just under £60 for access to gyms. These high fees mean some might have to sacrifice other financial outgoings to be able to afford these memberships.

In fourth position, Cambridge is another city that proves costly for gym memberships. Mirafit’s research found an average cost of £57.89 for gym access in the city. High fees offer potential problems to anyone looking to try out the gym for the first time, with most unprepared to pay such high costs.

Bath - £56.07

Rounding off the top five most expensive cities is Bath. The city, situated in Somerset, has similar costs to Cambridge with fees averaging around £56.07. Overall, these five cities provide a huge hurdle to anyone trying to better themselves physically in 2025, potentially putting people off launching their fitness journey altogether.

The Cheapest UK Cities For Gym Memberships

On the opposite end of the scale, Newcastle has been revealed as the go-to city for cheap gym memberships offering the lowest average cost at £35.79. This is a huge difference to Brighton, with this price more than 50% cheaper in comparison.

Birmingham - £36.62

Another cheap location for gym memberships in 2025 is Birmingham, offering an average cost of £36.62. It’s intriguing to discover the huge difference in cost across different parts of the UK. These lower fees allow people to increase physical activity and prioritise well-being without wildly overspending.

In third place, Nottingham’s gym memberships have an average cost of £38.03 - making the city another cheap location for its residents. People in the city have more freedom to launch their fitness journey this year with more respectable prices available throughout Nottingham.

Liverpool - £40.35

Next, scouse residents will be pleased to hear that their city ranks as the fourth-cheapest UK location for memberships. In total, people in Liverpool should expect to pay around £40.35. This cost still offers a good deal in comparison to most other UK cities, making it easier for people to take the next step towards their fitness goals.

Glasgow - £41.36

Finally, Glasgow finalises the top five cheapest UK cities with an average cost of £41.36. The Scottish city is around £15 cheaper than Edinburgh’s costs, highlighting just how much the price can change from location to location.

Overall, it’s incredibly interesting to uncover the different costs around the UK and how they fluctuate wildly depending on the city.

Mark Harris, Fitness Expert at Mirafit said: “Our exploration into the cost of gym memberships in different UK cities uncovered some fascinating results. In particular, I found it intriguing to discover most of the more expensive cities were situated in the south of England - with Northern cities such as Newcastle, Liverpool and Glasgow offering much cheaper costs.

“To those living in expensive cities, I strongly advise them to invest in home gym equipment. Opting for gear such as resistance bands and dumbbells can allow people to strive towards their goals without needing to sign up for costly memberships. I believe this is a great way of remaining active without paying hundreds a year in subscription fees.”