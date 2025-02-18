New research reveals that the price of Bridget Jones' iconic London apartment has increased by 182% since the first film premiered

User (UGC) Submitted

A new study has revealed the realistic cost of Bridget Jones' Borough Market apartment in 2025 in comparison to when the first film premiered in 2001.

In light of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy hitting UK cinemas on the 13th of February, a new study has revealed that the character’s iconic London apartment now costs at least £415,090 to purchase.

In the beloved film franchise, Bridget lives in a one-bedroom apartment in Borough Market – which is based on the real-life three-bedroom apartment of 8 Bedale Street, SE1 9AL, located above the Globe Tavern.

The sought-after Borough Market area can be found in the London Borough of Southwark, which was the focal point of the study.

Experts at the financial comparison site Good Money Guide, examined data from the UK House Price Index to determine how much apartments in Southwark have sold for in 2024, which came to an average price of £415,090.

According to the study, purchasing a one-bedroom apartment in Southwark would have only set Bridget back by a cost of £147,347.32 when the film was first released back in 2001.

The study calculated that apartment prices in the London area have increased by a staggering 182% over the 24-year period, demonstrating the city’s significant inflation rates.

The research found that Bridget’s apartment is now £167,090 more expensive than the national average price of an apartment, which currently stands at £248,000.

Londoners now pay an average price of £26,853 to rent a one-bedroom apartment for 12 months, which is a 239% increase compared to the London average annual rent cost of £7,924.28 back in 2001.

As Borough Market is a highly sought-after area in London, semi-detached houses have recently sold for an average price of £1,525,000 over the past year, which is £1,237,000 more expensive than the national average price of £288,000.

Based on these dramatic price increases, it’s unlikely that Bridget Jones would realistically be able to afford her London lifestyle today.

Richard Berry, Managing Director of Good Money Guide commented,

“Over the years, Bridget Jones has become a symbol of relatability, but this study highlights that the character’s lavish London lifestyle will be unattainable for many in 2025.

“The character’s apartment plays an iconic role in the beloved film franchise, so it’s fascinating to see how the city’s inflation rates could have realistically impacted this property over a 24-year period.

“This study emphasises how inflation rates across the UK have had a colossal impact on the property market, showcasing the increasing difficulty for younger generations to get on the property ladder.”

