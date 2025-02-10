New study reveals Brits' spending priorities if they won the lottery

Brits' spending priorities: How many people would prioritise enjoying their life

Winning the lottery would potentially pose more questions than answers, and the biggest of them all would be how to spend your new-found fortune.

With this in mind, the team at OLBG decided to survey 1,500 Brits to find out what they would actually do with their winnings and if there were any disparities between regions.

They took particular interest in what Brits' spending priorities would be if they were lucky enough to win the lottery and if those preferences vary from region to region.

Given it's the region that would prioritise enjoying their life the least, it makes sense that Londoners are the most asset driven in the country, with 18% revealing they're exactly that. The survey results also disclosed that 27% of the capital's natives would invest their money if they won the lottery, while 8% would save for the future.

Brits' spending priorities: How many people would prioritise improving their life

Northern Ireland came in a close second when ranking the UK regions that are the most asset driven. At the other end of the spectrum, Scottish people are the least asset driven. Just 6% of Scots said they were asset driven, with 4% stating they would invest their lottery windfall and 7% saying they would save for the future.

When it comes to the regions that would prioritise improving the quality of their lives, Scotland comes out on top. 14% said bettering their lives would be a priority, with a significant 27% of Scots revealing they would splash out on a holiday compared to just 1% stating they would indulge in a luxury item.

At the bottom of the table is the South West region. An average of just 8% of people from that particular area of the UK replied to the survey stating that they would prioritise improving their lives if they won the lottery, edging out Londoners and people from Yorkshire & Humberside.

People from the South East top the table when it comes to prioritising enjoying their life should they win a substantial sum thanks to the lottery. Almost half of the respondents from that region (49%) revealed they would buy a house if they won the lottery, while only 5% said they would purchase a car.

Brits' spending priorities: How many people are asset driven

Northern Ireland are propping up the table on this occasion, though, with an average of just 18% of people claiming they would prioritise enjoying their life. Wales and London are just above the bottom after recording averages of 20%.