Octopus Energy found that using an electric blanket instead of central heating saved customers around £300-a-year.

Octopus Energy is handing out free electric blankets to some of its 3.1million customers to help keep them warm this winter.

Energy bills, on average, rose from £1,971 to £2,500-a-year on 1 October - with the Government subsidising the sky-rocketing prices. To help its customers struggling to pay their bills, Octopus Energy is once again giving away free electric blankets - which are cheaper to use than central heating.

What is the Octopus Electric Blanket scheme?

Octopus Energy has launched a scheme to give away 10,000 electric blankets to its customers who are most in financial need. The scheme is open to all the energy supplier’s customers but the aim is to help elderly people, or those with specific medical conditions which make them immobile, unwell, or feel cold.

Electric blankets are known as an efficient way to keep warm without having to turn the central heating on. Currently, running an electric blanket costs less than 3p an hour. In comparison, heating a whole home could cost around £4.70 a day, according to Octopus Energy.

Octopus Energy’s analysis studied 4,190 customers’ energy data, and found those who received electric blankets reduced their energy bills by 19%. This would equate to saving £300 per year.

How to apply to the Octopus Electric Blanket scheme

Does Octopus Energy offer any other funds?

Octopus Energy has also set up a £15m Octo Assist Fund to help anyone worried about paying for their energy this winter.

To apply for this scheme, customers will need to fill out a simple online tool asking a series of questions about their financial situation and will offer a number of support options based on their circumstances and need - including access to existing schemes.

Any Octopus customers that aren’t eligible for a free blanket can get one of 5,000 discount codes, which give a 50% discount on one of Dreamland’s electric blankets and mattress toppers.

What did Octopus Energy say?

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product officer at Octopus Energy, says: “Octopus is doing everything we can to help customers through the crisis. Our electric blankets scheme was just one of the measures we’ve taken to help.