OnBuy unlocks massive £23m cashback pot for consumers as whopping 30% double deals hit site

Largest online UK-based marketplace launches incredible series of unmatched product deals and double cashback rewards for loyal customers in brand new VIP programme

OnBuy has unlocked a record-breaking £23 million in cashback, available for customers until the end of the year.

Until 2025, the UK’s largest online marketplace has applied big rate cashback offers to 7.5 million products across their site, with additional savings ranging from 2.5% up to an impressive 15%.

And that’s not all, today OnBuy unveiled its new VIP programme, doubling cashback rewards for returning customers.

This means big savings on everything from household essentials to luxury items. VIP customers earn at least 2% cashback on every purchase, including discounted products. With double cashback deals, they can save even more – enjoying rates from 5% up to a whopping 30%, instantly credited to their OnBuy account upon purchase.

This cashback can be spent onsite immediately, saved, or withdrawn into their bank account after 30 days on balances of £5 or more, with no waiting period or complex clauses – unlike other third-party sites.

Cas Paton, OnBuy’s founder and chief executive, explained these cashback offers are being unlocked “to make genuine value more accessible to all and ease financial pressures many are facing in the run up to a traditionally expensive time of year”.

Becoming a ‘Cashback VIP’ in OnBuy’s new scheme is easy – , just shop twice on the marketplace within two months. From your next purchase, your cashback base rate doubles to 2% on every product. Higher rate cashback deals also double, and to maintain VIP status, simply shop again within 60 days.

Cas said: "Our goal at OnBuy has always been to create an online shopping experience that’s transparent, rewarding, innovative, and most importantly delivers value.

“By flooding the site with cashback deals, we’re proving once again that OnBuy gives people real, consistent value during a time when every penny counts – they don’t have to wait for one-off events. Our system ensures every shopper always gets the best cashback rate available to them, and we’re committed to rewarding our most loyal customers with additional rewards to their inbox as a thank you for being part of our journey.”

To celebrate the launch of “Cashback VIP”, OnBuy is pulling out all the stops for Black Friday with a selection of deals like never before. Shoppers can expect the usual big discounts they get all year round, along with bumper cashback rewards on some of the season’s most popular categories, giving customers two opportunities to save.

Cas added: "At OnBuy, we’re committed to our mission of delivering exceptional value without catches or complex codes. From simple, tangible rewards to offering the best Black Friday deals around, it’s all about consistently giving back to our customers in a way that genuinely impacts their pockets.

“And we know consumers love cashback deals. Earlier this month, our exclusive 8% sitewide cashback offer celebrating our 8th birthday, drove the strongest week of the year in terms of sales and cashback being awarded It even beat Black Friday in 2023.”

Why shop OnBuy?

£23M cashback deals unlocked sitewide on 7.5 million products, with offers ranging from 2.5% to 15%.

Doubled cashback for VIPs in a brand-new customer loyalty programme, offering record-breaking savings.

Exclusive Black Friday offers sent to customers’ inboxes and live cashback deals hosted on site.

Two ways to save when buying a discounted product and receiving cashback on top.

For more information on OnBuy’s expanded cashback programme, exclusive deals, and birthday celebration offers, visit OnBuy.com and sign up to receive the latest updates.