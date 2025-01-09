Oregon revealed as the thriftiest state, according to new research

User (UGC) Submitted

A new study has identified the states aiming to save the most money in the new year, with Oregon claiming the top spot.

A new year brings a fresh start, and many people are aiming to cut down on their spending in 2025 in the hopes of improving their finances – so which states are the most likely to save money?

Verified coupon site Coupons4Real determined which states are most likely to shop with this goal, revealing the states most interested in being frugal and reducing costs.

The average number of Google searches each month for money-saving-related terms, such as 'online coupons,' 'discount codes,' and 'thrift stores near me,' over the past 12 months in each state, were analyzed and compared to the population to determine the rankings.

Oregon was identified as the thriftiest state, with an average of 1,510.01 monthly searches per 100,000 people for terms related to money-saving. Oregon’s most popular search term was ‘thrift store near me,’ with an average of 59,167 searches per month; the term was also the most popular nationwide.

Following in second was Colorado, with an average of 1,502.50 monthly searches per 100,000 citizens. One of Colorado’s most popular terms was ‘second hand store,' which generated 2,275 monthly searches.

In third was Idaho, which had an average monthly search volume of 1,478.58 per 100,000 residents. Among Idaho’s most popular search terms was ‘thrift shop near me,' which produced 252 searches per month.

Ranking fourth was North Carolina, with a monthly search average of 1,443.25 per 100,000 people. A popular search term in the state was ‘outlet store near me,' with 1,062 monthly searches.

Rounding out the top five was Florida, with an average of 1,429.93 searches per month per 100,000 citizens, deeming it one of the thriftiest states for consumers. ‘Coupon codes’ was a popular term in the state, with 1,575 monthly searches.

Alabama came in sixth, with an average of 1,419.15 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, whilst Washington was seventh, with a monthly search average of 1,365 per 100,000 people.

In eighth was Virginia, which reported an average monthly search volume of 1,323.35 per 100,000 citizens, followed by North Dakota in ninth, with 1,301.67 searches on average per month for every 100,000 residents.

Completing the top ten thriftiest states was Vermont, with an average of 1,295.18 monthly searches per 100,000 people, revealing it to be one of the states with the most frugal populations.

At the other end of the spectrum, Kentucky was identified as the least thrifty state, with an average of 579.61 monthly searches per 100,000 citizens for terms related to saving money.

The second-least thrifty was West Virginia, which reported a monthly search average of 610.24 per 100,000 residents.

Ranking third from bottom was Mississippi, with an average of 641.42 monthly searches per 100,000 people, followed by Indiana, with an average of 644.58 monthly searches per 100,000 citizens.

Rounding out the bottom five thriftiest states was South Dakota, with an average of 728.35 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Completing the bottom 10 thriftiest states were Connecticut (736.83), Arkansas (742.92), Louisiana (779.98), Nebraska (812.49), and Iowa (822.47).

Commenting on the findings for Coupons4Real, Panayotis Nikolaidis, CEO and Founder of Savings United, said:

“It is fascinating to see which states are more likely to try to save money when shopping, and which states are seemingly less interested.

“It’s notable that four of the states in the top ten of the ranking are western states, whereas in the bottom ten, five of the southern states make the list. This could imply that there is a culture of budgeting and saving money in some regions more than others, or it could indicate that some regions are cheaper overall and therefore there is less of a need to save money using additional means.

“While finding coupon sites or discount codes may seem like an extra hassle when shopping, it is well worth researching to see what’s available before completing any order. Some stores always have online discount codes available, and these could help you save 10%, 20% or an even higher amount from the final cost of your purchase. Others will have them periodically, and you may be eligible throughout the year due to being a student or recipient of another continuous discount that they offer.

“Of course, one of the best ways to save money is thrifting. Shopping second hand can be useful when sticking to a stricter budget and has other benefits too, such as encouraging the repurposing of goods instead of creating waste, which is beneficial to the environment.

“Ultimately, saving money when shopping can help you reduce expenses significantly, allowing you to allocate funds elsewhere. It is recommended that you fully research all potential options before shopping so that you can make the most of your money and your purchase.”

