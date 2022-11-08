Customers of Ovo Energy can apply to get a free boiler fitted that could cut their carbon emissions by 40%

Ovo Energy customers can apply to get a free smart boiler worth up to £7,500 as part of a new trial.

The firm said the Zero Emission Boilers (ZEBs) will be installed in homes for free and will cut down carbon emissions and energy usage.

The trial will see boilers being fitted to homes in the South East and East of England free of charge, as part of UK Power Networks’ project Neat Heat.

These electric boilers work like a battery to store heat efficiently until needed and are a low carbon alternative to a gas or oil boiler, providing the same heating service but with less emissions.

Customers can charge the boilers at the cheapest and greenest times of the day to help cut down on energy usage and in turn, their energy bills.

The scheme will run for 12 months from the point a customer signs up and Ovo says participants could cut their carbon emissions by up to 40% year-on-year. The boilers are fitted for free and those who sign up will get to keep them once the trial ends.

Customers will also have access to Neat Heat credits, allowing them to unlock cheaper than average energy rates when charging their boiler at around 12p per kWh - the current energy price guarantee sees the unit rate for electricity sitting at 34.04p per KWh.

Those who are keen to sign up can register their interest from Tuesday (8 November) on the Ovo Energy website .

OVO chief executive Raman Bhatia said: “With household heating accounting for 17% of the UK’s carbon emissions, Neat Heat drives forward our commitment to promoting zero carbon living and a sustainable future, whilst helping our customers to lower their energy bills through the provision of smart green tech solutions.”

It comes as MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis warned that energy bills could hit £3,700 per year for the average UK household from next April, up from £2,500.

The latest forecast from Cornwall Insight, which collects data and makes predictions about the energy market, said the energy price cap is likely to rise again in five months’ time despite current prices already being 95% higher than they were last winter.

The predicted cap is due to kick in when the government’s Energy Price Guarantee comes to an end in April.