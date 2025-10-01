Parked cars behind 20,000 collisions – more than drug drivers or mobiles

Over 20,000 collisions in a decade caused by parked or stationary vehicles blocking vision

Brits are being warned about the hidden dangers of dangerously parked cars – after new government figures revealed they were involved in thousands of crashes in the last decade.

New Department for Transport (DfT) data obtained by the online parking marketplace, YourParkingSpace, shows 20,896 reported collisions were caused by a stationary or parked vehicle blocking drivers’ vision in the period 2014-2024.

The figures reveal that parked cars were linked to more accidents than drug drivers (15,647), tired drivers (13,665) and defective road surfaces (13,116) over the same period.

They were also responsible for more than four times as many crashes as mobile phone use (4,247).

YourParkingSpace spokesperson Larne O’Donoghue said: “These figures highlight how dangerous parked or stationary vehicles can be when they obstruct a driver’s view. Motorists need to think twice before leaving their car on the roadside – and drivers passing by should always be on the lookout.”

Other vision-blocking hazards flagged by the DfT include blinding headlights, awkward road layouts, overgrown hedges, buildings, road signs, street furniture and spray from other vehicles.

To avoid the risks of roadside parking, YourParkingSpace is urging drivers to book safer, off-street alternatives. The platform lets motorists pre-book spaces in car parks, on private driveways or at supermarkets, hotels and train stations.

Larne added: “By reserving a space in advance, drivers can dodge the dangers of roadside parking. It’s safer, more convenient – and makes perfect sense when heading to busy areas or big events.”