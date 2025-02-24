Pawsitive Parenting: Sainsbury's Bank study finds similarities in child and dog care

Golden Lab

In a nation where over a third of households share their lives with a dog and over 40 per cent have children, the lines between how people parent their child and their dog are blurring.

Sainsbury's Bank's Paws and Playtime report, based on a survey of 1,000 UK parents and 1,000 dog paw-rents, explores the surprising connections and distinctions between raising both furry friends and little humans. The report investigates parenting styles, rewards and challenges, perspective changes and social impact, work and family life, and money matters.

Parenting styles

So, how do parenting styles differ between child and dog parents? Whilst gentle parenting is favoured by both groups (34 per cent for child parents, and 31 per cent for paw-rents), child parents are more likely to adopt an authoritative style (23 per cent), suggesting stricter boundaries compared to dog paw-rents (14 per cent).

Dog and owner.

Rewards and challenges

The research also discovered that both parents (59 per cent) and paw-rents (62 per cent) find their respective parenting experiences ‘highly rewarding’, although dog owners are slightly more likely to rate it as such, with a three per cent higher percentage. The top five concerns for paw-rents and parents right now when raising their child/dog:

Paw-rents

Health and wellbeing (31%) Cost of pet insurance (23%) Nutrition and healthy eating (19%) Cost-of-living crisis (18%) Safety and security (19%)

Parents

Cost-of-living crisis (33%) Balancing work and parenting (31%) Safety and security (28%) Discipline and behaviour (27%) Technology use and screen time (25%)

Perspective changes and social impact

When it comes to having a changed perspective on life, raising a child or a dog has instilled a stronger sense of purpose and responsibility in many parents (63 per cent) and a considerable number of paw-rents (40 per cent).

Both dog and child parenting had a positive influence on expanding social networks. For paw-rents, 42 per cent say their dog is a great conversation starter, while 41 per cent of child parents have met new people through parenting groups. Despite this, child parents are hit the hardest in terms of social sacrifice. Almost half (49 per cent) of parents have had to make sacrifices due to their child compared to only 29 per cent of paw-rents.

Work and family life

Whether raising a child or a canine companion, parents and paw-rents alike invest an average of 10 hours weekly in dedicated activities. This includes homework, playdates, and extracurricular clubs for children, and grooming, playtime, walks, and vet visits for dogs.

A significant number of parents (44 per cent) and paw-rents (31 per cent) say having their child or dog has made them more conscious of the importance of a good work-life balance.

Money matters

Financially, a growing family often comes with new costs, and on average child parents typically spend £14 a week more than paw-rents to cover expenses such as care, food and activities.

Paw-rents spend an average of £157 weekly on their pooch, compared to parents who spend an average £171 weekly on their child.

Unexpected financial expenses for both dog and child parents:

Paw-rents

Medical bills (37%) Insurance cost (29%) Essentials (food, toys etc) (25%) Dog-care costs (21%) Payment for dental work (13%)

Parents

Essentials (food, clothing etc) (51%) Costs for extracurricular activities (43%) Increased childcare costs (39%) Costs for parties or special events (38%) “Child-proofing” costs (17%)

Vicky Yuill, Head of Insurance at Sainsbury’s Bank, commented: "It's clear in today’s world that our dogs are family members and our survey delves into these unique relationships. The Paws and Playtime report reveals that the bond between humans and their furry companions is deeper than we might think.

“Our survey shows that the joys and challenges of raising a child or a dog are surprisingly similar in certain areas. Both types of parents experience a deep sense of purpose, face financial pressures and navigate the delicate balance of work and family life.

“However, child parents often need to make more sacrifices with their social life, and dog paw-rents suffer more with the challenges faced by unexpected medical bills.

“At Sainsbury's Bank, we're committed to supporting families, whether they have two legs or four. Our multi-pet discounts, flexible insurance options, and vet assistance service are designed to make life easier for our pet-loving customers.”

