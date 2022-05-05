People suffering with respiratory conditions, such as asthma, may be entitled to financial support from the government

People with asthma may be eligible to claim a support payment from the government (Photo: Adobe)

People with asthma are being urged to check if they are eligible to claim a support payment from the government.

Anyone who suffers from a respiratory condition which affects their everyday life may be entitled to up to £92.40 each week from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Millions of people across the UK with long-term physical or mental health conditions, or disabilities, including asthma, epilepsy and anxiety, can claim support through Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

New figures from the DWP show that nearly 2.9 million people were claiming support through PIP at the end of January this year, with just one in three claimants (35%) receiving the highest level of award.

The data also indicates an increase in the number of people now receiving support for 24 types of respiratory conditions, including asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep apnoea, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and pneumonia.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, here’s what you need to know about the payment and how to check if you are eligible to claim.

What is PIP?

PIP is a benefit that is gradually replacing the Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and is designed to help with extra living costs if you have both:

a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability

difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of your condition

There are 2 parts to PIP:

a daily living part - if you need help with everyday tasks

a mobility part - if you need help with getting around

Whether you get one or both parts, and how much you get, is dependent on how difficult you find everyday tasks and getting around. You will be assessed by a health professional to work out the level of help you can get and the rate will be reviewed to make sure you are getting the right amount of support.

Who is eligible for PIP?

To be eligible for PIP, you must be aged 16 or over and have a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability where you:

have difficulties with daily living or getting around

expect these difficulties to continue for at least 12 months from when they started

You must also be under State Pension age if you have not received PIP before.

You might be entitled to the daily living part of PIP if you need help with:

eating, drinking or preparing food

washing, bathing and using the toilet

dressing and undressing

reading and communicating

managing your medicines or treatments

making decisions about money

socialising and being around other people

You might get the mobility part of PIP if you need help with:

working out a route and following it

physically moving around

leaving your home

You do not have to have a physical disability to get the mobility part. You might also be eligible if you have difficulty getting around because of a cognitive or mental health condition, like anxiety.

The DWP will assess how difficult you find daily living and mobility tasks, and will look at:

whether you can do it safely

how long it takes you

how often your condition affects this activity

whether you need help to do it, from a person or using extra equipment

You can get PIP even if you are working, have savings or are getting most other benefits.

What respiratory conditions are supported through PIP?

Many respiratory conditions are supported through PIP to help with daily living or mobility needs. These include:

Diseases of the upper respiratory tract

Sleep apnoea - obstructive

Upper respiratory tract - Other diseases of / type not known

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Chronic bronchitis

Emphysema

Bronchiectasis

Cystic Fibrosis

Asthma

Pulmonary fibrosis

Extrinsic allergic alveolitis

Fibrosing alveolitis

Pneumoconiosis

Asbestosis

Pneumoconiosis

Silicosis

Granulomatous lung disease and pulmonary infiltration

Sarcoidosis

Disease of the pleura

Empyema

Pleural effusion

Pneumothorax

Heart and lung transplantation

Pneumonia

How much will I get?

PIP is usually paid every four weeks and is tax free so the amount you get is not affected by your income or savings. The amount you get depends on how difficult you find everyday living and mobility tasks.

You will be paid the following amount per week depending on your circumstances:

Daily living

Standard rate: £61.85 weekly

Enhanced rate: £92.40 weekly

Mobility

Standard rate: £24.45 weekly

Enhanced rate: £64.50 weekly

How do I claim it?

To claim PIP, you will need to contact the DWP on 0800 917 2222 and you will be sent a form to fill out about your condition, after which you might need to have an assessment.