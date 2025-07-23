PIP reform may hit disabled claimants hardest, says expert

Impact on new claimants visualised

Mobility experts have highlighted their concerns over the new Universal Credit and PIP bill, which even with recent alterations, may still pose a risk to access for equipment and adaptations related to disabilities.

Although alterations to the PIP element of the bill have spared recipients some of the worst potential effects, new claimants will receive a reduced form of Universal Credits Health Element, dropping from £97 per week, to £50.

While existing claimants have some protection from this, their higher payment rate is only locked in till 2030, at which point they may find themselves with the new lower amount.

Matt Armstrong of EMS Lifts warned that these cuts could have a dramatic impact on the lives of those who rely on the benefit, stating:

“Everyday we see people who need adaptations to their homes and additional equipment in order to deal with the effects of their disability.

"Effectively cutting the rate in half will mean people won’t be able to afford the support they desperately need.

“These changes are moving through parliament at a time when Scope has estimated that additional costs for disabled people are due to rise to £1,224 per month by the end of the decade.

“Their estimates mean that by 2030, the amount someone with a disability will have to find on top of their benefits, will rise from £630 at present, to an additional £704 per month.

“The changes to benefits could mean the difference between someone being able to afford the maintenance of something like a powered chair, or mean they’re not able to lease a wheelchair for example.

“Additionally, the changes open the possibility of a system in which your ability to afford equipment depends on whether you already had benefits awarded, or whether you’re a new claimant.

Although the PIP element of the bill was dropped as a concession to MP’s that rebelled, a review is planned to be carried out by the disabilities minister, Stephen Timms next year.

Depending on the results of the review, the currently shelved changes to PIP eligibility could still be introduced as part of the governments benefits reform plans.

Matt Armstrong continued: “If the changes to PIP eligibility eventually go ahead, then a large amount of people who are currently eligible, could have their payments removed. A DWP minister in May confirmed it could be as many as 400,000 people.

“We know from recent statistics that around 24% of the U.K. population has a disability of some kind, and that this number is increasing over time.

"While some might say this is a good reason for cutting eligibility, ultimately, if the prevalence of disability increases, the government needs to find ways to increase support if they want to maintain a productive society.”