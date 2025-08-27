Premium Bond hotspots: New data crowns the luckiest region, based on returns per £100

Your World

Warwickshire’s Premium Bond winners are the luckiest, seeing average winnings of £2,491 for every £100 invested since September last year.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new analysis has revealed where Premium Bonds winners have seen the best return on investment over the last 12 months - and it’s good news for Warwickshire.

The researchers analysed National Savings & Investments data from September 2024 to August 2025. The study looked at the average winnings across each region per £100 invested, and the average time it took for bonds in each area to pay out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The researchers also identified the best and worst months for ROI, based on when the winning bonds were originally purchased.

Based on the findings, Warwickshire’s winners were the luckiest over the last year, making an average of £2,491 for every £100 they invested - nearly 25 times their initial investment. This is a staggering 366% higher than the average return seen by all winners across the UK, which was found to be £534 for every £100.

Second was Merseyside, with winners making an average of £2,211 for every £100. Despite the region seeing fewer high-value winners with 452 than the national average (1,994 winners), those that did strike lucky got more bang for their buck.

South West Wales, which includes areas like Pembrokeshire, saw the third-highest ROI at 2,062%, or £2,062 won for every £100 Premium Bonds investment. This is 286% higher than the national average (£534).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next was North East Scotland, including Aberdeenshire, where winners saw a high average return of £1,747 for every £100 - still surpassing the £1.5k mark - followed by Staffordshire, where residents made £1,406 for every £100.

Also among the 10 luckiest areas for Premium Bond winners over the last year were: Ealing (returns of £1,089 per £100), South Scotland (£1,037 per £100), Durham (£1,013), Coventry (£959), and Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot (£934 per £100).

At the other end of the scale, the region that saw the lowest ROI since September last year was Glasgow, with average returns of £142 for every £100 invested, and those in Mid Scotland and Fife, making £168 for every £100 invested - 69% lower than the national average return (£534 for every £100).

As well as identifying which regions’ winners were the luckiest, the study also reveals the best month to purchase Premium Bonds, based on when the majority of bonds that proved fruitful over the last year were originally purchased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it turns out that the best month to purchase Premium Bonds is April, with an average ROI of 699%, or £699 for every £100 invested. November follows with an average return of £675 for every £100, followed by February with returns of £586.

Although many may be tempted to make an investment now, the data suggests it’s better to hold off until October, as August provided the worst ROI at £400, followed by September at £401. October sees a marginal improvement with returns of £481.

The study also revealed how long each winning Premium Bond from the last year was held before proving fruitful - with investors having to wait an average of 6.3 years before seeing a return on investment.

Wandsworth’s winners saw the lowest average wait time at 5.6 years, while Barnet saw the longest average wait at 7.4 years. This data only shows holding patterns for the bonds that won prizes since September last year, but could be a good omen for any investors reaching the six-year mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Markus Kanerva, CEO and study expert, commented on the findings:

“These findings approach Premium Bonds winnings from a slightly different angle that’s less focused on overall jackpot amount and more on where winners saw the best ROI for their initial investment, or the best ‘luck’ - and perhaps more importantly, how this luck differs by time of year.

“While September ranks as the second-worst month nationally for Premium Bond purchases - with average returns of just £401 per £100 - certain regions like Cheshire West and Chester show extraordinary September performance with returns of £2,704 per £100. That's nearly seven times the national September average.

“While Premium Bonds remain a lottery and there’s no way to guarantee success, there’s no harm in using historical data to see if any patterns have emerged over the last 12 months, and it may inspire people in the ‘luckier’ regions to take the plunge. As with all luck-based rewards, you have to be in it to win it!”