Two lucky winners have struck it big in July’s Premium Bonds draw.

What are July’s winning Premium Bonds?

Among the long list of winners, two Premium Bonds owners have scooped the £1,000,000 top prize.

Bond number 224LR913240, which is owned by someone in Norwich who holds £50,000 in Premium Bonds in total, and bought their £10,000 winning bond in June 2014, is one of the winners.

The other person lives in Nottingham. Their bond number is 83EP714276 and they hold £49,100 of bonds, having bought their winning £1,000 bond in October 1997.

But there were plenty of other people who won tidy amounts of money, too. Eighty bond holders won £100,000, and 2,945 people won at least £1,000.

What are Premium Bonds?

Premium Bonds, issued by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), are a way of saving. Instead of earning interest, each bond is entered into a monthly prize draw.

Prizes range from £25 up to the £1m jackpot. There is no guaranteed return, but the initial investment is always secure.

Savers can purchase Premium Bonds from £25, up to a maximum of £50,000. They’re available online through the NS&I website or by post with an application form and cheque.

Winners are drawn at random each month by ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment), the system that has been used since 1957.