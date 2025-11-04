Premium Bonds: NSI prize checker - who won big money this month in the draw?

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

3 minutes ago
Premium Bonds
November’s Premium Bonds winners have been revealed - and two people have become millionaires.

What are November’s winning Premium Bonds?

Among the long list of winners, two Premium Bonds owners have scooped the £1,000,000 top prize.

Bond number 258GE105589, which is owned by someone in Shropshire who has £50,000 in Premium Bonds in total, and bought their £30,000 winning bond in October 2015, is one of the winners.

The other person is from York and has won with 568FY679677 . They also own £50,000 of Premium Bonds in total and their winning bond was bought for £12,000 in February last year.

But there were plenty of other people who won tidy amounts of money, too. Some 76 bond holders won £100,000, and hundreds of people won at least £1,000.

Premium Bondsplaceholder image
Premium Bonds

Here’s how to check your Premium Bond number

The full list of winners is here

What are Premium Bonds?

Premium Bonds, issued by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), are a way of saving. Instead of earning interest, each bond is entered into a monthly prize draw.

Prizes range from £25 up to the £1m jackpot. There is no guaranteed return, but the initial investment is safe and will not go down.

Savers can purchase Premium Bonds from £25, up to a maximum of £50,000. They’re available online through the NS&I website or by post with an application form and cheque.

Winners are drawn at random each month by ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment), the system that has been used since 1957.

