Property expert shares three ways to use your house to make money

Strapped-for-cash Brits could use their homes to make money for them, a property expert has revealed how.

Households are expensive to run, with utility bills, regular maintenance and furnishings among the costs that can swallow up a significant part of your monthly earnings.

But there is a way to ease the financial burden, by getting your property to make money for you.

Terry Fisher, of We Buy Any Home, said: “If you own your home there are endless expenses to keep it running, on top of paying the mortgage.

Terry Fisher shares how to put your house to work.

“Some side hustles can take a lot of time and are unrealistic alongside the daily grind. But putting your house to work can be a lucrative solution to having some more money in your pocket every month.”

Rent out your driveway

Parking can be hard to come by, especially in busy city centres, and some apps allow you to list your driveway as a parking spot to other motorists.

“If you live in a busy area, close to a main high street, near an airport or if there’s an event happening nearby like a festival, your driveway could make you a pretty penny by being used as a parking space,” Terry explained.

“Simply list your space on a website or app, such as JustPark or even on Gumtree or Facebook Marketplace and then agree the terms with the motorist who wants to use it.”

List your home as a filming location

You could make your home the star by putting it forward as a potential filming location for advertisements, photoshoots or even a TV series.

Terry said: “This can be a real money maker. While it can be an inconvenience to vacate your home for days or weeks at a time, the returns are well worth it.

“A one-day photoshoot might pay hundreds for your home, a TV advertisement could take a couple of days and pay thousands. Meanwhile, a TV series - which may need it for weeks at a time - can pay more than £10,000 for using your bricks and mortar as the backdrop.

“There are online platforms to list your home for these opportunities, but make sure you have some high-quality photos, can be flexible and don’t mind moving your belongings out of the way.”

Make use of your spare space

Have some extra space you don’t know what to do with? It could be a sitting goldmine.

Terry explained: “If you don’t use your garage, or if you have a spare room, it could be used to store other people’s belongings, short-term or for a few months.

“Be aware of how this could affect your home insurance and you will want to vet anyone wanting to store their belongings, ensuring you know exactly what they’re putting in your home.”

The spare room could also be rented out to a tenant to bring in some extra money.

“Not all renters want to be somewhere full-time, they might just work in a location mid-week and need somewhere reasonably priced and comfortable to say,” said Terry.

“Apps like SpareRoom are ideal for this and you can speak to potential tenants to check they’re a good fit for you."