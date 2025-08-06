Revealed: How long it will take every state to pay off household student debt

Your World

A new study has identified the average amount of time a typical household across the U.S. would need to clear their student debt, after essential expenses.

Personal finance experts, Finanzas Justas, analyzed each state’s median household income and essential expenses - including health insurance, groceries, mortgage payments or rent, and transportation - to calculate a likely savings rate (50% of disposable income) that could be used to reduce student loan debt.

Across the U.S., each state has an average median household income of $49,204.88, which works out to around $4,100 each month. However, they also accrue monthly expenses of $3,662.86, resulting in a residual income of $437.55.

If each household dedicated 50% of this residual income, they’d contribute $218.77 to paying off student debt each month. With the typical household student debt standing at $35,715.94, it would take 13 years and seven months to clear this figure.

Living expenses and income differ by state, so it takes some parts of the U.S. considerably longer to pay off their student loan debt than others.

Households in Alabama would need to save for over a century (110 years and 10 months) to offset their average student loan debt of $37,819. The typical household in the state is only able to dedicate $28.43 of their median income to savings each month after essential expenses.

Connecticut households require 96 years and seven months to save enough to pay off their $36,937 in student debt, as half of their residual income equates to just $31.78 after essential costs like housing, groceries, insurance, and more.

Households in Indiana face $33,234 in student loan debt, which would take 63 years and two months to pay off, based on there being $87.67 in residual income and therefore $43.84 available for savings, after essential expenses each month.

Meanwhile, Arkansas households have $100.56 in residual income after covering essential expenses of $3,119.25 each month, meaning it would take them 56 years and five months to make enough $50.28 instalments to pay of a debt of $34,024.

Rounding out the five states that need the longest time to pay off household student loan debt is Pennsylvania, at 42 years and eight months. The average household earns $3,827.17 monthly, leaving $141.15 in residual income after monthly expenses. This leaves $70.57 available a month to reduce the $36,120 of debt.

At the other end of the scale, it would take the average household in Utah just three years and 10 months to offset their student loan debt, if they were able to dedicate half of their residual income each month. This is largely due to households having a huge $1,467.42 remaining after essential monthly expenses.

Discussing the data, Olle Pettersson, personal finance expert at Finanzas Justas, said: “For many households, the cost of housing, utilities, and groceries leave very little residual income - and that means having spare funds to cover emergencies is extremely unlikely, let alone being able to chip away at long-term costs like student loan debt. This can cause undue stress to families and couples who are trying their best to manage their income and keep on top of essential expenses.

“This research also assumes that households can dedicate half of their disposable income towards reducing student loan debt - and for many that’s unlikely, so the actual timeframes needed to eliminate that balance would be significantly longer.

“To increase your saving ability, start small - even setting aside $10 or $20 per week can add up over time. Analyze your essential expenses to see if you can negotiate or switch to a cheaper option (such as health insurance) and try to contribute towards saving goals throughout the year, for whatever it is you’re looking to reduce the balance of, or for whatever figure you want to get to.”