Slash your bills by hundreds: Tips to reduce energy and water costs

Crosswater Artist Matt White 1000mm Unit & Solid Oak Worktop

Since the rise in bills, many homeowners across the nation bracing for soaring utility bills, a surprising hotspot for cost-cutting has emerged: the bathroom.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Roberts, Director at leading luxury bathroom retailer Sanctuary Bathrooms, has revealed that simple, often overlooked adjustments in this everyday space can yield dramatic savings, potentially slashing energy and water expenses by up to £200 a year.

In a time of economic pressure, these easy changes offer a powerful solution for budget-conscious homeowners and a significant step towards a more sustainable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reduce shower time

“One of the simplest ways to save on energy and water costs is cutting down on your shower time. A recent Sanctuary Bathrooms survey found that nearly 5.5 million Bits are already timing their showers to save money.

“Reducing your shower to just four minutes could save a typical household up to £60 per year on energy and water bills. To make it easier, set a timer or queue up your favourite song to stay on track, keeping showers quick and efficient.

Swap the bath for a shower

“As tempting as long, relaxing baths are, swapping just one bath a week for a quick 4 minute shower can reduce both energy and water bills, resulting in £22 worth of savings, £9 on energy costs, and another £13 on water bills annually.

Switch to a water-saving shower head

“Switching to water-saving shower heads can cut your water consumption in half, without sacrificing water pressure. These are easy to install devices and can save up to £60 per year on both water and energy costs, making them a smart, simple swap for any bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fix leaky taps

“A dripping bathroom tap may seem insignificant, but over the course of the year, it can waste up to 5,500 litres of water, leading to a significant rise in both water and energy costs. Ensure to check for drips and fix leaks to save money and prevent waste, this may include having to change your bath tap washer and cartridges. Sometimes, simply cleaning them and putting them back in can help resolve dripping issues.

Lower your water temperature

“Many people set their hot water temperature higher than necessary, resulting in wasted energy. By reducing the temperature on your boiler to around 60°C you can save up to £65 on your energy bills a year.”

Use thermostatic radiator valves efficiently

“Thermostatic radiator valves work by switching off heat when the temperature of a room is reached, saving unnecessary energy usage. Many people unknowingly waste additional energy by setting thermostatic radiator valves too high, thinking a higher number heats the room faster when in fact it reflects the temperature you want the room to reach. This results in people heating their room far and above the actual temperature required. Adjusting the valves correctly can prevent wasted energy and contribute to overall household savings.”

James Roberts, continues, “With energy and water costs rising from April 1st, now is the time to act. Simple, yet impactful changes that reduce passive consumption in the home can make a real difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People may overlook the bathroom when considering energy and water efficiency, but shorten your shower time by just a few minutes and those savings start to add up. Similarly, addressing seemingly minor issues like leaky taps can prevent significant water waste and consequently, lower your bills.

“Not only will these adjustments alleviate the financial strain of rising running costs, but they will also contribute to creating a more sustainable and energy-efficient home. By embracing these small changes you're not just saving money, you're investing in a more responsible and environmentally friendly lifestyle."

For more information please visit: https://www.sanctuary-bathrooms.co.uk/journal/baths-vs-showers-which-nations-favourite