‘Spend now, save later' mindset is stalling savings for young Brits

Ready, set, save: Natwest launches 'Couch to Cash: The 5K Challenge' helping young people build health monthly savings habits

Study reveals a quarter of 18-35 year olds have less than £500 saved

The cost of living, financial FOMO and a YOLO mindset are all contributing to the hurdles faced by 18–35 year olds when it comes to saving

On average, under 35s want to save £3,775 this year, but one in 10 don’t know where to start

60% of young people rely on gifts from family or a bonus from work to top up their savings pot each year

NatWest has launchedCouch to Cash: the £5K Challenge,encouraging young people to build healthy saving habits

To find out more, visit natwest.com/couchtocash to see Team GB Olympic gold medallists Alistair and Jonny Brownlee explaining how to set up these habits - plus tips from NatWest’s savings experts

Under 35s are embracing a ‘spend now, save later’ mindset when it comes to planning ahead in their finances – with a quarter (25%) having £500 or less saved.

While 18–35-year-old Brits have an average of £9,579 in savings, a quarter (25%) don’t have any savings set aside for emergencies, with half (49%) citing a lack of disposable income and 29% prioritising saving for other things instead.

New research of 2,000 young people aged 18–35, commissioned by NatWest, has delved into the savings behaviours of younger generations– with 60% saying they rely on bonuses from work or gifts from family to top up their savings pot each year.

NatWest is encouraging young people to build healthy monthly savings habits with Couch to Cash: the £5K Challenge.To mark the launch,Team GB Olympic gold medallists Alistair and Jonny Brownlee unveil the challenge in a light-hearted video, as well as providing some helpful tips to tackle the key barriers to saving.

The study revealed the top hurdles for young Brits when it comes to saving are:

Cost of living pressure:Lack of disposable income to put into savings (33%) Emergency first:Only having enough put away for an emergency (=17%) Debt repayment: Paying off credit cards / student loans / overdraft (=17%) Economic uncertainty:Focussing less on saving due to economic factors that are out of a person’s control (16%) YOLO lifestyle:Prioritising short-term plans or activities over longer-term goals (15%) FOMO:Fear of missing out on activities with friends (12%) Irregular income:A freelance or ‘gig worker’, making it more difficult to put money away regularly (=10%) Changing life milestones:Not having traditional goals to save for i.e. kids, engagement ring, house deposit (=10%) Not knowing where to start: Uncertainty on how to begin planning (9%) Lack of financial knowledge: About how and where to save (8%)

Despite those aged 18-24 saving an average of £195 per month, and those aged 25-34 saving £273 each month, 7% of under 35s say they are not able to save regularly.***

Three quarters (75%) would like to save more in 2025 than they did last year, with the research revealing young Brits are looking to save an average of £3,775 over the next 12 months and £19,920 over the next 5 years.

To help them reach these goals, 70% say a tool that allows them to track their progress and set savings targets would be helpful.

Other than a contribution to a workplace pension, 45% of young Brits are not actively saving for their retirement, with 17% stating they won’t be thinking about saving for retirement for ‘at least another 10 years’.

No strangers to a challenge, Alistair and Jonny know what it takes to work towards a long-term goal and are calling on the younger generation across the country to think about their own saving challenges and ambitions– and most importantly, get started on working towards them.

Alistair says: “Any challenge can feel overwhelming to begin with, but breaking it down into smaller steps can help it feel more achievable. Both Jonny and I have always been believers in starting small in order to work up to the big things we want to achieve.”

Jonny says: “Whether you’re looking to save £5k, £500, or even £50 in 2025, it’s important to think about your own savings goal now to help you plan ahead for your future.

“Starting is often the hardest part, but by setting yourself a target that’s right for you and planning the steps to get there, that’s already the first part of the challenge complete!”

Mo Watt, Savings Expert from NatWest, said: “Savings can feel like a difficult task, especially for younger adults, with one in 10 telling us they don’t know where to start. Breaking down your saving ambitions into smaller targets can help make the process more manageable, and we encourage our customers to take a little more action with the help of our Savings Goal Tool. Starting small today means you’re already taking action to plan for your tomorrow.”

To join in the Couch to Cash: the £5k Challenge, you can set a monthly savings goal to reach your targets - whether that’s £5k or an amount that feels right for you, based on how much you can afford or how quickly you want to reach your goal. NatWest customers can use the Savings Goal Tool within the app to schedule regular payments and track their progress.**

NatWest experts have shared some of their top tips for saving, including:

Focus on your future self – Taking the first step can be tough, but keeping your ultimate goal in mind will help you stay motivated, whether you’re saving for that big adventure, building your financial safety net, or planning for the future.

– Taking the first step can be tough, but keeping your ultimate goal in mind will help you stay motivated, whether you’re saving for that big adventure, building your financial safety net, or planning for the future. Visualise your goal – Having a clear picture of what you’re working towards makes it easier to stay on track in the long run.

– Having a clear picture of what you’re working towards makes it easier to stay on track in the long run. Small steps can help you reach your goal – your initial goal doesn’t have to be for the full amount. Instead, focus on what’s achievable in the short term and celebrate small wins along the way

– your initial goal doesn’t have to be for the full amount. Instead, focus on what’s achievable in the short term and celebrate small wins along the way Loud budgeting - By sharing your financial goals with your friends and family, you're more likely to stay committed and resist the temptation to overspend.

- By sharing your financial goals with your friends and family, you're more likely to stay committed and resist the temptation to overspend. Celebrate your savings wins - Whether you’re reaching those milestones or still on the journey, acknowledging your progress and even sharing it with others can help keep you motivated.

- Whether you’re reaching those milestones or still on the journey, acknowledging your progress and even sharing it with others can help keep you motivated. Small habits can lead to big results – consistency is key when it comes to saving:

– consistency is key when it comes to saving: Set up a regular payment into your savings, like a standing order on payday – that way you reduce the chance of unplanned spending that’s not aligned to your goals.

Take advantage of NatWest Round Ups, a simple tool that automatically rounds up your everyday transactions to the nearest pound and transfers the spare change into your savings account – helping you save effortlessly over time.

Look for ways to boost your savings, such as cashback offers or rewards from your bank account. If you’re a NatWest current account customer, you can also get rewarded for your everyday banking, which you can put straight to your savings.

Try to set a timeline by when you want to achieve your goal– Instead of just aiming to save, try setting a specific timeframe for when you want to reach that savings milestone. Having a deadline, even a flexible one, can keep you focussed and motivated.

*Survey of 2,000 British adults aged 18-35 years old by OnePoll commissioned on behalf of NatWest, February 2025.

**Savings Goals available on Instant Access Savings Accounts. Account and App Criteria Apply.

*** Source: NatWest Savings Index, published 12th March