Frozen fish, marmalade, and cheese are among the ‘value range’ supermarket items that have seen price rises of up to 177% over the last six months.

If you rely on supermarket value range items to keep the cost of your weekly foodshop down, chances are you will have noticed some steep price rises at the tills throughout the cost of living crisis.

Budget items at Aldi, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco have not been immune from inflation, with almost two-thirds of the value range items on the shelves across the five retailers becoming more expensive over th

That is according to NationalWorld’s exclusive supermarket price tracker, which found that between the start of April and October stores increased the price on 368 out of 577 (64%) of their value range items, such as Asda Just Essentials or Smart Price, Aldi Everyday Essentials, and Morrisons Savers.

Common grocery items are among the products that have seen the heftiest hikes, including frozen fish, marmalade, muesli and cheese. In one case prices have risen by a whopping 177%, while prices for several other products have doubled or nearly doubled.

You can keep up to date on our value range price tracker series here , with price snapshots taken every month, and you can also find an interactive tool that will show you how prices have risen over the last six months for hundreds of items.

The 21 items with the biggest price rises between 4 April and 3 October are listed below. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Sainsbury’s J. James & Family cooking bacon 500g Price in April: 75p. Price in October: £2.08. Change: 177%. (Image: Piviso, Pixabay) Photo Sales

2. Sainsbury’s House 247 bio laundry liquid 980ml Price in April: 75p. Price in October: £1.50. Change: 100%. (Image: Steve Buissinne, Pixabay ) Photo Sales

3. Tesco Stockwell and co orange marmalade 454g Price in April: 27p. Price in October: 52p. Change: 93%. (Image: jamstraightuk from Pixabay ) Photo Sales

4. Sainsbury’s Hubbard's Food Store orange marmalade medium cut 454g Price in April: 27p. Price in October: 52p. Change: 93%. Photo Sales