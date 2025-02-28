Supermarket voucher for households in fuel poverty

Advice: Sean Duffy

HARD-UP families across England and Wales are being offered a £10 supermarket voucher when they sign up for free advice about tackling soaring fuel bills.

Social enterprise The Wise Group’s Home Energy Advice Team (HEAT) provides free help and guidance to anyone in - or facing - fuel poverty or struggling to pay their utility bills.

All eligible households will receive a £10 supermarket voucher as well as invaluable, money-saving advice, and may also qualify for financial help from the Fuel Bank Foundation when they contact the service.

The offer comes as struggling families brace themselves for another energy price cap rise in April, taking the average annual household bill to £1849 – an increase of 6.4%

The Wise Group Chief Executive Sean Duffy said: “Nobody in this day and age should have to worry about whether they can afford to heat their homes.

“The idea of millions of vulnerable people across England and Wales literally sitting shivering in their own homes because they’re terrified about the financial consequences of turning on the heat is appalling.

“But our HEAT service can provide them with advice and practical help on all sorts of issues, including managing and controlling their energy usage, switching energy suppliers and tariffs, applying for financial support and accessing hardship funding.

“The service is completely free and I would urge anyone worried about their bills or freezing to death this winter to get in touch.”

The Wise Group’s HEAT service is funded by Scottish Power but is available to all eligible households regardless of energy provider.

To access the service for advice and claim the £10 supermarket voucher call free on 0800 092 9002, email [email protected] or log on to www.heat-thewisegroup.co.uk.