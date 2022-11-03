The new GetGo stores will allow users to choose how they want to pay

Tesco is opening three new ‘hybrid’ stores across the UK that will change the way customers pay for their shopping.

The supermarket is launching new checkout-free stores as part of Tesco’s expansion of its ‘GetGo’ stores trial, but shoppers will still have the option to use the tills as well.

The new stores will be opened in three locations, with one already open in Chiswell Street in Islington, London.

The other two stores - Fulham Reach Express in Parrs Way, London, and Aston University Express in Aston, Birmingham - are due to open in the next few months.

The hybrid stores are checkout-free, meaning customers can pick up any items they want and walk out.

Payment is done via the app, where customers scan their Tesco app upon entry to the store, pick up their shopping and let the app settle payments and receipts.

It works by monitoring customers’ movements and product picks via ceiling cameras and on-shelf weight sensors.

However, the new GetGo stores offer a hybrid format to allow customers to pay at a self-service till or attended checkout - but they will need to scan their receipt to exit the barriers.

What will stores offer?

Stores will be open from 7am to 11pm and will feature the same product range as any normal Express store, with the same value deals through Clubcard Prices.

There will be a section in all stores specifically for age-restricted products, with a separate exit where employees will manually conduct age verification.

Kevin Tindall, managing director for Tesco Convenience, said: “We are excited to expand our trial of GetGo and to see what customers think about our new hybrid model, which offers them different options for seamless shopping.

“Whether customers choose the checkout-free option or prefer to use a checkout, we want to make the shopping trip as quick and convenient as possible.”

Tesco says its new trial will offer customers the option of using more familiar payment methods alongside the checkout-free app.