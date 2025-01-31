The average cost of a wedding rises by 12 percent despite cost of living crisis

average cost of a wedding

New research by Hitched shows that despite the ongoing cost of living crisis, Brits are prioritising weddings as average spend increases above £23,000

The latest annual National Wedding Survey commissioned by Hitched.co.uk reveals the latest trends, insights and the average cost of a wedding in the UK for 2024, based on the post-nuptials data of more than 3,000 British newlyweds.

Wedding Budgets and the Economy

The average cost of a wedding has increased to £23,420 this year, up from £20,700 in 2023 and £18,400 in 2022. Newlyweds didn’t set out to spend this much, as more than half of those surveyed (51%) revealed that they had gone over their original budget.

The knock on effect of inflation saw more than half of couples (61%) increase their estimated wedding budgets at least once, while 57% opted for more DIY elements than originally planned or fewer upgrades and add-ons (49%) to counteract the rising costs.

The survey also revealed that families had a huge part to play in the financing of weddings last year, with 63% of couples relying on financial gifts from their families to pay for weddings, a decrease of 7% from the year before. Cash received as wedding gifts accounted for 22% of the overall wedding budget last year.

The remaining costs were covered using savings accounts (65%) or current accounts (45%), with 40% opting to pay their vendors in cash payments along the way. Few couples opted to go into debt to pay for their weddings last year, with less than a fifth (19%) using existing credit cards to pay for supplier services, and only one-in-ten taking out loans or opening up new credit cards to cover costs.

Despite the introduction of “buy-now, pay-later” services like Klarna within many parts of the wedding industry in the last year, few couples chose to pay for their big days this way, with only 5% admitting to using a service like this.

The Average Cost of a Wedding

Couples spent the majority of their wedding budgets on their dream venue, with the average cost of a venue rising to £8,800 last year.

More couples opted to hold their weddings in hotels (20%) in 2024 than any other venue type, with more weddings held in religious buildings too (18% compared to 16% in 2023). Barns and farms were still popular, though slightly less popular than the year before with 18% opting for a rustic venue in 2024 compared to 21% in 2023.

Guest entertainment was another of the larger expenses faced by couples, however this is for good reason. The majority of respondents (80%) said that guest experience was one of the most important considerations during the wedding planning process, as well as personalisation and reflection of their relationship (65%), food and beverage (62%) and the overall look and vibe of the event (55%).

With food and drink a priority for many, the on-the-day catering was the second biggest expense for couples overall, costing £6,400 on average to provide food and drink to a guest list of 80 people. This doesn’t include the cost of the wedding cake or alternate dessert, which costs couples an additional £360 on average.

Trends and Traditions

Couples continue to rip up the rule book when it comes to traditional weddings, and instead chose to do things their own way.

Fewer couples than ever chose to take their partner’s last name in 2024, with only 55% of respondents saying they followed this post-wedding tradition, a decrease of 24% compared to 2022 when 79% of newlyweds said one person in the couple changed their surname after marriage. Another 7% chose to blend surnames to create bespoke names for the couple after their wedding.

Less couples chose to live together before their nuptials than the years prior (86% in 2024 vs 91% in 2023), and less than half considered asking permission from their partner’s parents ahead of popping the big question (44%). More than a quarter of newlyweds in 2024 already had children prior to tying the knot, an increase from 19% in 2023.

When it comes to the tradition of wedding speeches, 2024 was the year of modernisation as 28% of brides and 24% of maids of honour were included in the speech line-up - which is typically very male dominated. Grooms and best men still lead the toasting charge, with 92% of grooms giving a speech and 86% of best men having their say, compared to 66% of fathers of brides and 1 in 10 bridesmaids.

Digitally Savvy Couples

The average age of newlyweds in 2024 was 35, with 72% of last year’s weddings being held by millennials, compared to 14% hosted by Gen Zers and 12% by Gen Xers. Boomer weddings accounted for 2% of weddings in 2024.

Social media and technology played a huge role in wedding planning again last year, with TikTok seeing the biggest increase as their platform of choice, with 30% of couples turning to the video sharing app for wedding inspiration compared to only 25% the year before, followed by Instagram (63%) and Pinterest (57% - down 61% in 2023).

When it comes to sharing details of the big day, the use of free wedding websites is on the rise with 57% of couples choosing to host all their wedding info in one place online - an increase from 48% the year before.

Leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk, Zoe Burke, says: “Our data indicates that weddings remain a deeply personal and significant milestone for couples, even amid financial challenges.

“Our latest National Wedding Survey highlights the resilience and creativity of couples who are finding innovative ways to celebrate their love while navigating rising costs. From DIY touches to prioritising the guest experience, it's clear that the heart of weddings remains focused on connection and joy.

“At Hitched, we're proud to support couples every step of the way, providing tools and inspiration to bring their dream days to life, no matter the budget.”

For the full report from the National Wedding Survey, please visit: https://www.hitched.co.uk/wedding-planning/organising-and-planning/the-average-wedding-cost-in-the-uk-revealed/