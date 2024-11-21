The hidden costs of parenthood: How UK families are budgeting for a magical Christmas

Cost of Christmas

Raising children brings immeasurable joy, especially during the festive season, but it also comes with financial pressures that can catch families off guard.

A new survey by Legal & General has uncovered the hidden costs of parenthood, shining a light on the financial challenges UK parents face.

For many families, Christmas is a season of joy, filled with opportunities to create special memories, but these can also be costly. On average, parents spend £220.80 per child on gifts, showing their dedication to making the holiday season magical.

While 85% acknowledge Christmas expenses have risen, parents are embracing smart budgeting to keep the season festive without overextending. In fact, 74% set a Christmas gift budget for their kids, although 43% admit they ‘often go over budget.’

Despite the rising costs of Christmas, families are finding ways to celebrate within their means - and parents in the North East and Newcastle are among the most generous, with average spending reaching £318.58 and £320.27 per child.

To adapt to the rising costs of parenthood, parents are sharing resourceful tips and strategies, which can inspire other families to make the most of their budgets:

Embrace Free Activities: Over half (51%) of parents find creative, free activities for family fun, showing that some of the best memories don’t come with a price tag. From local libraries to youth clubs, you can browse your local council website to source free activities, many of which will be putting on festive-focused events.

Seek Second-Hand Finds: From clothes, to toys, 37% of parents opt for second-hand purchases, proving that quality doesn’t have to mean brand new. Charities such as Oxfam and the British Red Cross have a great selection of second-hand gifts to purchase.

Tap into Support Networks: For childcare needs, especially during the school holidays, one-third (33%) of parents turn to trusted friends and family for help, showing the power of community support.

Through thoughtful planning and creative solutions, many parents embrace resourcefulness to ensure an unforgettable Christmas experience.

