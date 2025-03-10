The Hidden Risk in Marriage: Can you act on behalf of your partner without an LPA

User (UGC) Submitted

The Hidden Risk in Marriage: Over half of couples wrongly believe their partner can act for them without an LPA

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With marriage numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels more couples are tying the knot, yet many remain unaware of the legal gaps that could leave their families vulnerable. A study found that while 95% of UK adults are aware of Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPAs), only 41% of married couples have actually set one up, leaving a significant portion unprotected in the event of an emergency.

Despite widespread awareness, the study highlights a dangerous gap between knowledge and action, with many couples assuming marriage alone provides them with legal authority over their spouse’s financial and healthcare affairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contrary to common belief, marriage does not give spouses the right to manage each other’s finances, access bank accounts or make medical decisions in the event of incapacity. Without an LPA in place, even married couples can find themselves unable to act on their partner’s behalf during critical times.

If you fall seriously ill your partner will be unable to access your joint finances, refinance your mortgage or make important decisions about your care, unless there is a Power of Attorney in place.

Unexpected life events, such as strokes, accidents, or sudden illnesses, can leave individuals and their families in crisis. A Lasting Power of Attorney is just as, if not more, important than a will, ensuring that trusted individuals can step in when decisions need to be made. Without an LPA, families often face lengthy and costly legal processes just to gain authority over their loved one’s affairs. Putting an LPA in place provides security and ensures that financial and healthcare decisions align with personal wishes, no matter what the future holds.

Why Every Couple Needs an LPA:

● Legal Protection: Marriage does not grant automatic rights over financial or healthcare decisions if one partner becomes incapacitated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Financial Security: Without an LPA, loved ones may face delays, legal costs, and court intervention to manage finances.

● Peace of Mind: Knowing that someone trusted can step in to handle affairs provides reassurance for families.

Matt Cresswell, Founder of PowerofAttorneyOnline.co.uk, adds: “These statistics are alarming. Most couples assume they’re protected, but the reality is that families are left vulnerable every day. Setting up an LPA is simple, affordable, and one of the most important things you can do to protect your loved ones.”

PowerofAttorneyOnline.co.uk offers a secure, affordable, and easy-to-use platform for setting up LPAs, with their expert team reviewing every application before it’s submitted to the Office of the Public Guardian for registration. Their step-by-step service empowers individuals to take control of their future with confidence.

Consider making an LPA part of your life planning. Protecting your future isn’t just a resolution, it’s a responsibility.