The £5 denomination coin collection highlights the Queen’s service as her Platinum Jubilee year is celebrated

The Queen’s signature is set to appear on a collection of Royal Mint coins for the first time.

The 96-year-old monarch, who celebrated her platinum jubilee this year, will have her signature on a £5 denomination coin collection.

Here is all you need to know:

What does the collection comprise?

The collection is made up of three coin designs.

The Royal Mint said the collection pays tribute to the Queen’s commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work.

One coin focuses on the Queen’s awards and honours; another highlights the monarch’s work with charities and as a patron, and the third celebrates the Commonwealth.

The collection can be purchased from the Royal Mint’s website.

Prices range from £13 for what is called a brilliant uncirculated coin to £2,865 for a gold-proof version.

What did Royal Mint say?

Nicola Howell, director of chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint said: “This year marks a truly special moment in royal history – Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“To celebrate Her Majesty’s incredible reign, we are delighted to unveil a unique collection which features her signature on all three coins for the first time.

“As the official maker of UK coins, we’re proud to have struck each coin of Her Majesty’s reign and this special collection pays tribute to her commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work.”

Who designed the coins?

The coin collection has been designed by Irish artist and illustrator PJ Lynch, whose designs were inspired by and feature the Queen’s signature, as a symbol of her personal commitment to others.

He said of his designs: “When creating this series, I initially focused on the Queen’s hands; she is so often shaking hands – it is how she welcomes and communicates with the people she meets.

“It led me to consider her signature, which is so symbolic, an instrument of state when she signs official documents, but also her personal promise and commitment.”

What other collections have the Royal Mint released to mark the Jubilee?

To mark the Queen’s 70-year reign, The Royal Mint produced a selection of new coins.

NationalWorld has curated a list of all the coins available to mark the Queen’s platinum Jubilee.

The coins cover a range of designs, such as a 1957 Queen Elizabeth II Sovereign, to Sovereign sets as well as uncirculated coins.

Prices vary from £4.99 to £18,000, and items are still in stock.

What other coins have The Royal Mint released recently?

At the end of March, The Royal Mint brought out a range of 50p coins inspired by the much-loved character Eeyore.

The coins, which are uncirculated, are aimed at collectors, with prices ranging from £10 to £1,095.

One side of the coin features an illustration of Eeyore, along with his name, and the other portrays the Queen’s head.

Adding to this series, The Royal Mint has also released a 50p featuring Kanga and Roo.