The States with the most expensive taste

A new study has revealed that New York leads the nation in searches for luxury brands and products.

The research by gold and silver experts at SD Bullion analyzed search data across all states to determine which state shows the greatest interest in expensive brands versus cheaper alternatives.

The study analyzed search volumes for keywords associated with expensive tastes such as luxury brands, high-end products, and precious metals, including terms related to dupes or cheaper alternatives, to identify which locations have the priciest preferences.

49 separate keywords were paired with 11 search term variations, including “where to buy [luxury brand],” “where to find [luxury brand],” and “used [luxury brand],” to determine which states are seeking luxury, and which prefer a cheaper alternative.

New York residents demonstrate the strongest appetite for luxury, making 6,359 searches per 100,000 residents for expensive brands each month. The top searched items and brands by New Yorkers were Louis Vuitton with 299,727 searches, Skims with 158,818 searches, and Gucci with 99,864 searches statewide.

Nevada ranks second with 5,344 monthly searches per 100,000 residents for premium products and brands. Despite having a much smaller number of residents than many other states in the top ten, Nevada's interest in luxury items is remarkably high. Nevada showed a keen interest in Louis Vuitton with 51,091 average monthly searches, Chanel with 11,000 searches, and Rolex with 10,500 searches.

Hawaii places third with 5,263 searches per 100,000 residents for luxury brands. Island residents show particular interest in premium fashion and jewelry brands. Tiffany & Co. appeared in Hawaii’s top five most popular expensive items, with 5,118 average monthly searches.

California ranks fourth for expensive taste with 5,231 searches per 100,000 residents. The Golden State's residents make over 2 million monthly searches for premium brands statewide. California shows a keen interest in Dior, with 137,364 monthly searches.

New Jersey rounds out the top five with 5,100 searches per 100,000 people. New Jerseyans are keen on their jewelry, with Swarovski appearing in their top five most in-demand items, acquiring 29,673 searches per month.

Florida takes sixth position with 4,452 searches per 100,000 residents for expensive products. The Sunshine State has over 1 million monthly searches for luxury goods, with top brands including Dior, Rolex, and Gucci.

Illinois ranks seventh with residents making 4,393 searches per 100,000 residents for high-end brands. Chicago's influence as a major shopping destination may contribute to the state's strong showing in luxury search interest. Illinoisians are big fans of major brands such as Skims, Tiffany & Co., and Dior.

Massachusetts places eighth for expensive tastes with 4,229 searches per 100,000 people. The state also ranks first for searches for cheaper alternatives, suggesting residents research across price points before making purchases. Cartier is one of their most popular choices of premium brands, with 16,727 searches a month.

Texas takes the ninth spot with 4,176 searches per 100,000 residents for luxury items. The Lone Star State generates over 1.2 million monthly searches for premium brands due to its large population. Rolex, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci are among Texans' most sought-after high-end brands.

Maryland completes the top ten with 4,133 searches per 100,000 residents. Maryland’s favorite brand is Louis Vuitton, with 69,364 average monthly searches.

When considering searches for luxury brands at a national level, Louis Vuitton ranked top with 3,070,896 monthly searches, Skims came second (1,633,451 monthly searches), and Gucci ranked third (931,873 monthly searches).

At the other end of the spectrum, South Dakota ranks as the state with the least interest in luxury products, with just 1,339 searches per 100,000 residents. The Mount Rushmore State shows markedly lower interest in high-end brands, with just 2,771 monthly searches for Louis Vuitton, 2,455 searches for Skims and 804 monthly searches for Dyson Airwrap.

Montana places second-to-last with only 1,358 searches per 100,000 residents for expensive goods. The state's rural character and outdoor focus may contribute to lower interest in luxury items. Montana’s most searched for expensive item was Skims, with 3,480 searches.

West Virginia ranks third from the bottom with 1,420 searches per 100,000 residents for premium brands. The Mountain State generates just 25,140 monthly searches for expensive items. West Virginia is keen on luxury watch brands, with Rolex being searched 1,568 times a month.

Wyoming has the fourth-lowest search volume for luxury items at 1,451 searches per 100,000 people. As the least populated state in the US, Wyoming's residents show relatively little interest in designer brands. Hair styling is still showing importance, with 546 monthly searches for Dyson Airwrap.

Idaho rounds out the bottom five with just 1,485 searches per 100,000 residents for expensive products. The Gem State totaled 29,185 monthly searches individually for high-end brands, with clothing brand Skims appearing in 5,312 searches alone.

Vermont ranks sixth lowest with 1,627 searches per 100,000 residents for high-end brands.

Alaska places seventh from the bottom with 1,692 searches per 100,000 residents for premium goods.

Iowa ranks eighth lowest with 1,683 searches per 100,000 residents interested in expensive products.

Maine has the ninth-lowest search volume for luxury, with 1,737 searches per 100,000 people looking for premium brands.

North Dakota completes the bottom ten with 1,761 searches per 100,000 residents for expensive products.

Chase Turner, CEO of SD Bullion, commented:

"These search patterns reflect broader economic and cultural factors across different regions. States with the highest luxury search volumes often host major metropolitan areas that have an established luxury retail presence.

"The data shows a direct correlation between residents' density and interest in premium brands. States showing less interest in expensive brands typically have more rural residents with different lifestyle priorities and therefore may not see expensive brands as a priority.

“Designer bags, clothing, and products are a popular indulgence, but not everyone can afford them, which is why alternatives or dupe brands are rising in popularity. In a time of economic uncertainty, people may want to prioritize what they view as more essential items as opposed to spending thousands on luxury brands.”

This research was provided by https://sdbullion.com/