Top Tips for Students to Save Money on Moving Day

Buff Removals

The UK is becoming one of the world's leading student hubs. But while the country is buzzing with students, it’s also one of the most expensive places to move in and out of, with limited parking, high rent, and storage costs.

The cost of living is already beyond expensive for us Brits, but especially for students. That’s why Buff Removals, a Bristol removals company founded by two brothers, has put together a simple guide to help students move in and out of the UK without breaking the bank.

Ethan Jury, Co-founder of Buff Removals, highlights a common mistake students make when moving:

“As a former student from the University of the West of England, I’ve experienced first-hand how stressful and expensive moving can be for students, where parking is a nightmare and accommodation access can make things tricky. Students often pay too much for removal teams because of last-minute van hires, poor packing, or hidden fees. The good news is that moving doesn’t need to be expensive if you make sure to plan ahead.”

Here are Buff Removals’ top five tips to make your student move affordable:

Moving Off-Peak

The very start of the term and weekends are when demand and prices are at their highest for removal companies. Moving midweek or before the start of term will save both money and stress, and make parking much more accessible, avoiding the student rush.

Split Costs With Flatmates

If you know who you're moving with, why not book a removals team together? Sharing the cost will reduce how much each person pays. Teaming up with your friends will reduce the number of trips and make moving day a fun, shared experience.

Prepare in Advance

It’s always a good idea to make sure everything is packed and ready to go before the removals team arrives. To reduce the cost of the move even more, dismantling furniture where possible is a great method. Being organised helps the removals team to be efficient, saving time and money.

Check For Hidden Fees

Getting charged for something you didn’t expect is never a good feeling, so make sure to always ask the removals company about extra charges, waiting time, and insurance. Being aware of any potential hidden fees helps you avoid any nasty surprises on moving day.

DIY Hiring a Van

If you’d prefer to take matters into your own hands, renting a van from a company like Enterprise can be cheaper than hiring a full removals team. Just make sure everything is packed and strapped correctly to avoid damage to not only your belongings, but the rented van, which could result in costly charges.