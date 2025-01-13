Top US digital banks for Brits moving to America

America's favourite digital banks British expats should consider when moving across the pond, based on how much each of them is searched every month.

For Brits moving abroad for their gap year, a new job or to start a new family life, making the right choices when ticking off transition checklists can be daunting. A new study helps British expats identify which digital banks are most popular across the pond, starting with the top three: Chase Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, and Bank of America.

The study, conducted by software development company Vention, used the tool Google Keyword Planner to identify the most searched-for online and digital banks across the United States between February 1st, 2023, and February 20th, 2024.

1. Chase Bank

Chase Bank is ranked as the most popular online bank nationally across the U.S., with an impressive 3,788,233 average monthly searches over the last year – a whopping 92,9575 searches more than any other bank in the study.

According to research from 2023, Chase Bank is currently the largest U.S. bank based on total assets. It offers a range of online banking options, including its helpful app, making it one of the most convenient online banks.

Moreover, in addition to its digital banking tools, Chase Bank offers customers over 4,700 physical branches. The high search volumes clearly show that plenty of people across the U.S. favour the bank over other digital choices.

2. Wells Fargo Bank

Second place is Wells Fargo Bank, which received an average of 2,858,658 monthly searches. The third largest bank in America based on total assets, Wells Fargo Bank is another popular choice for those wanting to manage their money on the go.

The bank's handy app offers plenty of great benefits, including useful tools to track spending and even explore investment options, perfect for those looking to cut down on spending and invest in their future.

3. Bank of America

The Bank of America ranks as the third most popular, with an average of 2,824,593 monthly searches over the last year. The Bank of America offers some excellent online banking services, including Erica AI, a virtual financial assistant considered the most advanced and widely available of its kind. With over 2 million daily interactions with the bank's customers, Erica demonstrates their dedication to innovation and convenience.

4. Capital One Bank

Capital One Bank secures the fourth spot on the list, garnering an average of 2,209,222 monthly searches. The bank is clearly another popular choice across the country for online banking, and thanks to valuable services such as the Eno tool, the app will send proactive alerts of any unusual transactions, such as duplicates, helping to protect accounts and making it another prime choice for U.S. consumers.

5. American Express

Securing fifth place is American Express, with 1,304,489 average monthly searches. The bank is already extremely popular for its credit card services, offering great points and bonus schemes. However, the study has revealed it as another popular choice for online banking nationwide.

The app offers Amex customers the chance to access even more monthly offers, which can be easily accessed and automatically added to your card, offering some great cashback possibilities and savings that other traditional banks might not have.

6. PNC Bank

In sixth place, PNC Bank received an average of 1,167,435 monthly searches over the past year. The bank offers plenty of useful online banking tools, including the ability to earn rewards with PNC Purchase Payback – making it another great digital banking choice.

7. Citibank

Citibank secures the seventh spot on the list, with an average of 1,157,936 monthly searches. According to research, the bank was ranked as the fourth biggest U.S. bank in 2023 based on assets, indicating plenty of satisfied customers.

8. U.S. Bank

In eighth place is U.S. Bank, with an average of 857,595 monthly searches and topping as the favourite in two states, Missouri, and North Dakota. The bank's app offers plenty of useful saving tools, such as the ability to set saving goals, track spending, and even create budgets.

9. Truist Bank

Truist Bank claims the ninth most popular position, with an average of 839,418 monthly searches over the past year. Despite ranking lower nationally, it is still preferred in some states, ranking as the most popular choice in Tennessee and West Virginia.

10. Charles Schwab Bank

Rounding out the top ten is Charles Schwab Bank, with an average of 803,773 monthly searches. Just making the top ten, the bank clearly has some national interest; unfortunately, it was not ranked as the favourite in any state.

Commenting on the findings, Marc Karasu, CMO at Vention says: "The study has made some interesting findings, notably revealing that consumers still rely on the traditional and larger banks for their online banking services, even as newer start-up companies attempt to enter the market.

"Chase Bank's significantly larger average monthly search volume solidifies its position as the top pick for online banking. It is clear users regularly search for bank's online banking tools and mobile apps to manage their finances.

"Moreover, the study uncovered interesting regional trends, with each state's favourite bank varying. Despite having a lower national average compared to Chase Bank, Wells Fargo Bank remains a popular choice for online banking, boasting the highest search volume across fourteen states, one more than their competitor, Chase Bank.

"The study underscores that larger banks, particularly those providing innovative online tools such as AI assistants, are still the preferred choices for consumers seeking convenient banking solutions on the go."