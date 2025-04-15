UK Easter Bank Holiday spending could top £2.5 billion, says Lloyds

User (UGC) Submitted

Lloyds predicts customer spending could top £2.5 billion over the Easter Bank Holiday, after seeing a 17% rise in 2024, compared to the year before.

According to Lloyds’ data – which looks at spending by their customers on debit and credit cards - holiday-related expenditure, including on airlines, cruise lines and on recreational activities like gyms and sports, all grew last year.

Spending category Growth 2024 (vs 2023) over Easter Bank Holiday weekend Gyms +61% Sport +35% Cruise lines (including booking cruise holidays and spending while on cruise ships) +33% Culture (including museums, art galleries) +32% Holidays – agencies (booking with travel agents) +28% Airlines +20% Pubs/Restaurants +12%

In total, Lloyds customer spending came in at over £2.2 billion over last year’s Easter Bank Holiday weekend, a 17% rise on the prior year – suggesting this year could top £2.5 billion.

Commenting on the data, Gabby Collins, Payments Director, said:"Easter 2024 saw a 17% surge in spending, proving once again that the long Bank Holiday weekend is a prime time for people to indulge in their favourite activities.

“However, our latest data reveals a shift in trends. Customers are increasingly trading beer gardens for gym sessions, with gym spending skyrocketing by 61% compared to 2023 – the highest growth in any category. When not hitting the gym, many were planning their next adventure, with significant increases in spending on airlines, cruises, and holiday bookings.

“The long weekend is the perfect opportunity to tick off those wish list items and plan exciting activities or a getaway. We anticipate another strong spending season this year, weather permitting!"