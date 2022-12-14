Christmas dinner and other festive spreads could cost UK families a lot more this year with food inflation running at 16.6%, according to the ONS.

For many families the ongoing cost of living crisis means the usual festive spirit has been replaced with a sense of dread in the run up to Christmas 2022.

With UK inflation running at 10.7% in November and energy bills still sky high as temperatures plummet, many will worry about whether they have enough money to put presents under the tree or Christmas dinner on the table.

The latest Consumer Prices Index (CPI) figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show food prices continue to be a pressure point for household budgets. Data released today (14 December) for November – the last figures that will be available before Christmas – show prices were 16.6% higher on average compared to November 2021. That was up from 16.5% in October, despite overall inflation falling by four percentage points, from 11.1%.

And some festive staples are among the types of food products that have seen rocketing prices over the last year, with everything from Christmas turkeys to cranberry sauce and pates set to cost you more compared to last winter.

For some foods, prices are as much as 45% higher this year compared to last. When it comes to alcohol, prices were up by a more modest 4.1%, while inflation for non-alcoholic drinks stood at 14.9%.

NationalWorld has examined the ONS figures to find which food and drink products had the highest level of inflation in November.

1. Low fat milk Low fat milk prices are up 45.3% compared to last November.

2. Pasta products and couscous Pasta products and couscous prices are up by 36.8%.

3. Whole milk Whole milk prices are up by 33.9%.

4. Margarine and other vegetable fats Margarine and other vegetable fats are also up by 33.9%.