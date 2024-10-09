UK’s low digital confidence revealed amid ongoing cost-of-living crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research from the UK’s leading digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation, reveals that more than a quarter (26%) of people lack confidence when it comes to using the internet to compete for jobs.

New research from Good Things Foundation has revealed a nationwide lack of confidence in using the internet to manage money, navigate the job market and stay safe online amid the ongoing cost of living crisis. This confidence gap is particularly pronounced for the one in twenty Brits (5%) who don’t have any access to broadband, highlighting the impact of the digital divide.

In response, Good Things Foundation is urging Brits to refer friends and family facing digital exclusion to its pioneering Learn My Way courses, aimed at bridging this gap and empowering individuals with essential digital skills. The call comes ahead of Good Things Foundation’s Get Online Week (14 – 20 October), in a drive to help the 8.5 million people who lack the most basic digital skills.

Managing money online a challenge for many

One in 10 (10%) Brits are not confident using the internet for banking and managing their finances, according to new research being released today by Good Things Foundation. This lack of confidence rises to 18% for those with no access to broadband, highlighting the real-world impact of the digital divide. With 82% of all respondents agreeing that online banking saves them time, this could be leading to precious hours being lost that could be better spent at home or in work.

More than half (55%) of those who have broadband at home look for coupons and savings deals online. As a result, online shoppers are saving an *average of £3.89 per purchase compared to shopping in-person.

Lack of digital skills hampers employment prospects

The research showed that more than one in four (26%) Brits are not confident using the internet to compete in the job market. This is despite over half (59%) stating that if they were to look for a job, they’d start online. This figure drops to 52% for those without broadband access.

When at work, 22% stated that they don’t feel confident using the web to advance their careers, despite as many as 84% considering good digital skills to be important for their job. This confidence gap markedly worsens for those without broadband access, with 28% not feeling confident to advance their careers.

Interestingly, the rise of remote working is perceived differently by those who have broadband access, compared to those who don’t. 44% of Brits with broadband access believe that the rise in remote working has expanded job opportunities, compared to 53% of those without broadband access. This suggests that those affected by the digital divide are conscious of missing out.

Struggles with staying safe in the digital world

The findings also revealed a concerning gap in online safety confidence, with almost one in six (15%) Brits not feeling confident in their ability to stay safe and secure online, rising to 22% of those with no broadband access.

As many as 61% worry about the security of their personal details online, while nearly one in three (31%) feel they frequently encounter online scams. One in ten (9%) are unable even to identify an online scam, putting them in a potentially vulnerable position.

Helen Milner, OBE, Group Chief Executive of Good Things Foundation, comments: “These findings underscore the urgent need to fix the digital divide in the UK. As the cost-of-living crisis continues, digital skills are more than just convenient – they are the foundation for full participation in society, enabling people to manage finances, find employment, and stay safe online. We’re calling on the public to help us reach those who need support by referring friends and family to our free Learn My Way courses.”

With the clear benefits of digital skills in shopping, banking, job hunting, and staying safe online, it’s crucial that all Brits have access to digital skills training. However, the research found only 7% of respondents are aware of charities that can support them in developing these essential digital skills.

Good Things Foundation is highlighting these issues ahead of Get Online Week, which runs from 14th – 20th October. During the national campaign, hundreds of community organisations across the UK will be holding events to help people improve their digital skills.

The charity is also calling on the public to refer friends and family facing digital barriers to the free Learn My Way courses. Learn My Way is a free online platform that helps people gain basic digital skills and build confidence in using the internet. It is a key component of the National Digital Inclusion Network, which comprises over 5,000 organisations supporting their local communities with digital inclusion.