Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis said Chase Bank UK’s card was the best for use abroad by UK holidaymakers this summer

This summer, for the first time in more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most Brits will be able to travel abroad without facing major health restrictions.

As well as getting Covid tests arranged, you might well be thinking about how you’ll spend money abroad.

Sign up to our Money Savers newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Lewis has provided several tips for how to get your holiday finances in order, including a recommendation to use Chase Bank - a digital bank owned by JP Morgan.

So what is Chase Bank - and what did Martin Lewis say about it on his ITV show?

Martin Lewis has recommended Chase Bank to UK holidaymakers travelling abroad in summer 2022 (image: Adobe)

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Chase Bank UK?

Chase Bank is a banking brand owned by global investment banking and financial services giant JP Morgan.

While it is not a household name here in the UK, the Chase Bank brand has been around in the US since 1877.

In September 2021, the brand moved into the UK market for the first time in the form of a digital-only retail bank.

Chase Bank is a well-established brand in the US (image: Adobe)

Chase Bank UK has since gained around half a million customers and has received around $10 billion (£8 billion) in deposits, according to Computer Weekly.

It currently offers two types of account to UK customers - a current account and a savers account.

What products does Chase Bank offer?

Chase Bank UK’s two types of account offer the following key features:

Current account:

No fees and global coverage (so long as the establishment accepts Mastercard)

Zero fees when card is used abroad, plus no fees and a “transparent exchange rate” when you withdraw cash overseas

1% cashback for 12 months on everyday purchases, like groceries, travel, meals, entertainment, fashion, homeware, electronics, as well as flights and holidays (subject to terms and conditions - also applies when you’re abroad)

A feature that allows you to round up purchases to the nearest £1 and save the difference in an account that receives gross interest of 4.89% (5% AER) each month. This account can be accessed at any time and is automatically transferred across to the user’s main account after a year

Spend tracking features

Free extra accounts

JP Morgan owns Chase Bank, which has only recently been launched in the UK (image: Adobe)

This account also provides users with numberless debit cards made from recycled plastic.

It means that none of a customer’s details are at risk should they lose their physical card, with all the usual information you’d find on a typical card found instead on the Chase Bank app.

These cards can be frozen and unfrozen at a moment’s notice, and can also have new details generated as an anti-fraud measure, all via the Chase app.

Savers account:

Savings that can be accessed at any time without fees

The ability to open up to 10 accounts, all of which will have interest applied

1.5% AER interest for an unlimited period, that’s updated monthly

A savings goal feature that allows you to set targets for different goods and services, such as saving up for a house

Both accounts receive 24/7 support either over the phone or through secure in-app messages - although Chase Bank UK will not have any physical branches.

When it launched in 2021, Chase signalled an intention to also offer investment accounts and lending products.

Why has Martin Lewis recommended Chase Bank UK?

Speaking during an hour-long special edition of The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV on Tuesday (24 May), Martin Lewis singled out Chase’s debit card for praise.

He also mentioned the Halifax Credit Card and the Barclaycard Rewards Credit Card as other good options for holidaymakers.

Mr Lewis said using these cards would mean you’re not “paying to pay” when you go abroad, and said Chase was particularly good as it allows you to get some money back through cashback.

“Normally if you spend abroad your bank gets a near-perfect rate and adds 3%. All three of these cards do not [do that],” Mr Lewis said.

“You can withdraw cash for free from all three, but the limits on the Barclays and Halifax cards are bigger. Chase will give you one percent cashback as well.