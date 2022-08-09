The £650 support payment from the UK government has been split into two instalments

One of those measures includes the one off £650 Cost of Living Payment , which aims to help the most vulnerable households in the country.

With millions receiving the first instalment of the payment back in July , when can we expect the second payment to be due?

This is what you need to know.

When is the next Cost of Living Payment due?

So far, the Government has not yet announced a specific date for when the second Cost of Living Payment will be paid, instead only stating that for most it will be on its way in “autumn 2022”.

This is the schedule that the Government has laid out for the payment, based on the benefits or tax credits you receive:

Universal Credit : first payment of £326 between 14 and 31 July for most people, second payment of £324 in autumn 2022

: first payment of £326 between 14 and 31 July for most people, second payment of £324 in autumn 2022 Income-based Job Seekers Allowance: first payment of £326 between 14 and 31 July for most people, second payment of £324 in autumn 2022

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance: first payment of £326 between 14 and 31 July for most people, second payment of £324 in autumn 2022

Income Support: first payment of £326 between 14 and 31 July for most people, second payment of £324 in autumn 2022

Pension Credit : first payment of £326 between 14 and 31 July for most people, second payment of £324 in autumn 2022

: first payment of £326 between 14 and 31 July for most people, second payment of £324 in autumn 2022 Tax Credits : £326 in September 2022 for most people, second payment of £324 from winter 2022

Why haven’t I received my first payment yet?

The Government says that there may be reasons why your payment might come later - for example, if you are awarded a qualifying benefit at a later date or you change the account your benefit or tax credits are paid into.

It states that you will still be paid the Cost of Living Payment automatically and that you don’t need to contact the DWP or HMRC .

Another reason you may not have gotten the payment yet is because you’re still waiting for a decision on your benefit application or appeal - if you’re eligible, you’ll get the Cost of Living Payment automatically at a later date.

Also, if you get Tax Credits, you won’t receive your first Cost of Living Payment until September 2022.

If you think you should have had the £326 payment, but cannot see it in your bank, building society or credit union account, you can report a missing payment.

To do so, just head over to the Government website to begin the online form . Before you start, you’ll need your National Insurance number.

Who is eligible for the payment?

The Cost of Living Payment will be paid to those already claiming certain benefits or tax credits.

You may be eligible for the £650 payment paid in two lump sums if you get payments of any of the following:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Pension Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

Note that you won’t get a payment if you receive New Style Employment and SUpport Allowance, contributory Employment and Support Allowance, or New Style Jobseeker’s Allowance, unless you get Universal Credit.

If you have a joint claim with a partner, you will get one payment of £326 and one payment of £324 for your joint claim if you’re entitled to the payment.

You may get a lump sum payment of £150 if you’re getting any of the following:

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance

Disability Living Allowance for adults

Disability Living Allowance for children

Personal Independence Payment

Adult Disability Payment (in Scotland)

Child Disability Payment (in Scotland)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

War Pension Mobility Supplement

You’ll receive the payment from September 2022 - payments will be made to people who get a qualifying disability from DWP before payments to people who get a qualifying benefit from the Ministry of Defence.