Which banks are Brits using most?

By Laura Burns
Contributor
6 minutes ago
The most popular banks across the UK are revealed by new data.

Lloyds Bank is the most popular in the UK, as Brits are Googling it an average 2,007,569 times per month, new data reveals.

The research conducted by banking experts Finansvalp analysed 43 European countries based on how many times each Googles a term related to saving money and banking.

The data includes 681 keywords, such as “health savings account”, “Barclays bank savings account”, “how to start saving money”, “Tesco bank”, and “best bank for savings account”.

Bank Of EnglandBank Of England
Bank Of England

The number of searches for each term over the last 12 months was then added to give a total for each country. This was then compared to the population to calculate the number of searches per 100,000 people.

The UK’s most popular banks

Rank Bank; Average Monthly Volume

1 Lloyds Bank; 2,007,569

2 Bank Of Scotland 652,500

3 Barclays Bank 477,206

4 Metro Bank 326,360

5 Tesco Bank 287,707

Of Scotland Bank is second, with an average of 652,500 searches per month.

Barclays Bank is the third most searched, with 477,206 searches per month on average.

Metro Bank ranks fourth with 326,360 searches on average per month.

Tesco Bank is the fifth most popular bank in Britain, being searched an average of 287,707 times per month.

Olle Pettersson CEO and Personal Finance Expert at Finansvalp says: “Having savings is important in providing a financial cushion to cover any unexpected expenses, such as medical emergencies, car repairs, or job loss.

“However, since the pandemic, Brits have struggled financially and continue to, as cost of living rises across the board.

“Reducing national debt will help maintain economic stability and encourage countries to respond more effectively to economic crisis.”

The top countries wanting to save money

Rank; Country; Money-related keyword searches (per 100K Population)

1 Denmark 26,710

2 Iceland 14,586

3 Greece 14,515

4 United Kingdom 9,880

5 Germany 9,595

6 Norway 9,554

7 Netherlands 8,544

8 Sweden 6,763

9 Poland 6,549

10 Finland 6,289

11 Hungary 5,091

12 Estonia 4,958

13 Austria 4,725

14 Ireland 4,395

15 Belgium 4,228

16 Czechia 4,114

17 Switzerland 3,193

18 Spain 2,949

19 Romania 2,736

20 Italy 2,664

Denmark is Europe's biggest money-saving country, Googling money-saving bank related terms an average 29,710 times monthly per 100,000 people.

Denmark's top search terms are “Danske Bank”, “high yield savings account” and “Syd Bank”.

Iceland is the second biggest money-saving country, generating an average 14,586 monthly searches per 100,000 people.

Icelands top search terms include “Arion Bank”, “health savings account” and “Chase Bank”.

Greece is Europe's third country looking to save the most. With a total average 4,515 monthly searches per 100,000 people, “Alpha Bank”, “savings account”, and “Piraeus Bank” are amongst the top search terms.

United Kingdom is the fourth looking at cutting costs, with a total average 9,880 monthly searches per 100,000 people.

The UK’s top search terms include, “Lloyds Bank”, “best savings account” and “Tesco Bank”.

Germany ranks fifth, with a total 9,595 average monthly searches per 100,000 people, the top search terms include “Deutsche Bank”, “health savings account” and “Consors Bank”.

Rounding out the top ten countries are Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Finland.

