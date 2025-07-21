Yorkshire and the Humber Pensioners Hit Hardest by Low Retirement Earnings

Woman looking at Bills

There are fears that pensioner couples in Yorkshire and the Humber are struggling financially more than pensioner couples elsewhere in the country.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts at BMAS analysed the latest data from the Government's Pensioners' Incomes report, which revealed couples in the area have the lowest gross income when compared to other regions in the country.

Pensioner couples in Yorkshire and the Humber have the lowest average gross income of £789 a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pensioner couples in the South East came first, reporting an average gross income of £1,149 per week.

The North West came second lowest with £802 per week, and the North East third lowest with £819 per week.

The Average Gross Income of Pensioner Units by region/country, type of income and family type 2021/22 to 2023/24, UK Region Pensioner Couples Average Gross Income (£ Per Week) Yorkshire and the Humber 789 North West 802 North East 819 East Midlands 869 West Midlands 870 South West 960 East 965 London 1145 South East 1149

Meanwhile, the South East leads the country with £1,149 gross income per week. That’s a 45.6% difference between Yorkshire and the Humber at the bottom of the table.

London came second highest with a £1,145 average gross income per week, and the East of England came in third place with £965 a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, pensioner couples in England are better off, bringing in £948 on average per week.

The Average Gross Income of Pensioner Units by region/country, type of income and family type 2021/22 to 2023/24, UK Country Pensioner Couples Gross Income (£ Per Week) England 948 Scotland 930 Northern Ireland 834 Wales 820

Amelia Hornsby of BMAS commented, “With the cost of living continuing to impact people lives, household incomes are feeling squeezed by increasing energy bills, housing costs, and everyday essentials. It’s more important than ever for older people to understand the full range of financial help available to them and to seek advice on managing their income to maintain a good quality of life in later years.”

5 Retirement Financing Myths Debunked

Myth 1: The State Pension will cover all your needs

Reality

The State Pension provides a basic income, but it is rarely enough to cover all living costs and unexpected expenses. Most people need personal savings, private pensions, or investments, too.

Myth 2: It’s too late to start saving if you’re close to retirement

Reality

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s never too late. Even small additional contributions or budgeting tweaks can make a difference to your financial security in years to come.

Myth 3: Downsizing your home will solve all your money worries

Reality

While selling a larger home can free up cash, the costs of moving and finding suitable housing can eat into those funds. It’s not a guaranteed solution for everyone.

Myth 4: You should never touch your pension pot early

Reality

Sometimes, drawing down part of your pension before the official retirement age can be sensible, but it needs careful planning to avoid tax pitfalls or running out of money later.

Myth 5: Financial advice is only for the wealthy

Reality

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good financial advice can help anyone maximise income, reduce unnecessary costs, and plan for the unexpected. Many charities and organisations also offer free or low-cost support for pensioners.

Amelia Hornsby of BMAS concludes, “As the financial landscape for retirees continues to change, it is even more important to understand the facts about income, and good planning is vital. Whether you’re approaching retirement or already enjoying it, take the time to review your finances, debunk common myths, and seek trusted advice. This can help you stay secure and make the most of later life.”