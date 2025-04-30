More than 40 pets per hour travel on LeShuttle

LeShuttle

We are a nation of pet lovers, and many of us might be thinking about travelling abroad with our furry friends. Le Shuttle has been carrying pets since the Pet Travel Scheme launched in 2000, and to date has carried over 4.5 million pets.

2024 in Pet stats:

1 in 8 journeys on LeShuttle had a pet on board

Over 360,000 pets travelled

That equates to more than 40 pets per hour, or nearly 1,000 pets per day!

LeShuttle understands the importance of travelling with your beloved companion and enables you to all remain together in your car for the short 35 minute crossing from Folkestone to Calais. Pet receptions are available in both Folkestone and Calais to allow a hassle free 24-hour pet check-in service and any additional assistance you may need before you em-bark on your journey across the channel. Dedicated facilities include exercise areas with artificial grass and complimentary poop bags.

Pet Travel on LeShuttle

A survey of existing LeShuttle customers found that many choose LeShuttle over ferry travel for the ability to stay with their pet throughout the journey, making it less stressful. Another key reason is that the journey is by far the quickest method to get to mainland Europe. The most popular destination to travel with a pet is France, followed by Spain, Italy and Germany.

LeShuttle’s Top Tips for Travelling with your Pet:

Ensure your pet's vaccinations are up-to-date before you book your holiday - don't leave it until the last minute.

The EU Pet Passport, issued in Great Britain, this will no longer be valid for travel to the EU and you will be required to obtain an Animal Health Certificate (AHC)

and you will be required to obtain an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) If you have a long journey ahead of you, give your pet a light meal before you go and remember to pack small snacks for them (and the family).

Plan to make plenty of stops along the way.

Pack additional items like spare collars, leads, beds, as well as toilet bags and of course plenty of water. It's thirsty work going on holiday.

Be aware there are more biting insects abroad than we have in the UK. Ask your vet how you can take preventative steps for your pet.

Print out instructions for the vet in the language of the country you are returning from.

Pets can travel on LeShuttle for just £23 per pet each way, which is applicable for dogs, cats & ferrets; DEFRA Pet Travel Documentation required. Registered Guide and Assistance Dogs travel free. Pet rabbits (along with rodents, birds, invertebrates, amphibians and reptiles) are also welcome onboard providing your vet has completed the relevant Veterinary Certificate. LeShuttle’s Pet Checklist details all of the requirements specific to the species.