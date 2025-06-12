More than dodgy DIY and bad jokes – the life lessons from British dads still shaping Britain

Tell us your news

They might not have had TikTok hacks, parenting podcasts or WhatsApp groups, but it turns out British dads know a thing or two about raising kids, as a new study reveals that old-school fatherly wisdom has stood the test of time.

In fact, nearly three-quarters (74%) of adults surveyed use at least one skill they learnt from their dad every week.

Commissioned by One4all Gift Cards, the survey of 1,016 UK parents shines a light on what today’s mums and dads now value most from their own childhoods, and what they now want to pass on to their own kids.

Top of the list? Financial know-how and family values. Saving for the future (57%), working hard without complaining (56%) and prioritising family time (44%) were named as the life lessons that gain most value with age.

The research also questioned today’s parents on what skills they think dads should be passing on to their children in 2025 – and found modern parenting is far more than just knowing how to use tools and being tough.

Six in 10 (60%) say dads today should be teaching resilience and supporting mental health. Life skills and personal growth (58%), eco-awareness and DIY (51%) and digital literacy and money management (46%) also made the list of ‘must-pass-on’ traits, according to today’s generation of parents.

When asked about the personality types that most define British dads, 43% said “Handy Dad” is the one that most suits their fathers, and it’s a trait that’s been passed down, with 41% of Brits saying their dad has taught them the skill of how to fix and build things.

Brits say this handyman heroism shines when dads are everyday troubleshooters (55%), whether they're breathing life into a flat tyre or coaxing a wonky shelf into picture-perfect alignment.

The ‘ultimate DIY warrior’ came out on top again when respondents were asked about their father’s best skill (39%), ahead of ‘joke-teller supreme’ (25%) and ‘master BBQ-er’ (22%).

Lou Hickey, EMEA Marketing Director at One4all Gift Cards, said: “Father’s Day is the perfect chance to celebrate the men who taught us everything from changing a tyre to changing our perspective. Whether it was a Saturday morning savings lesson or a late-night pep talk, the lessons our dads pass down continue to shape who we are – and how we parent the next generation.”

The TOP 10 life lessons British dads have taught their kids:

1. The importance of hard work – 53%

2. How to be independent – 49%

3. How to ride a bike – 49%

4. How to fix or build things – 41%

5. Money skills (saving, budgeting) – 39%

6. How to drive – 34%

7. Social skills – 31%

8. Managing emotions or mental health – 18%

9. How to bake and/or cook – 17%

10. Digital skills (using gadgets, simple coding) – 14%