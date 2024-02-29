An ideal way to show mum how much she means to you this Mother's Day is to help her to relax, recharge and rejuvenate.

There's no better way to do that than to indulge in a spa day or overnight spa break. They provide the ideal opportunity to step away from the everyday demands of life, get comfy and enjoy some pampering.

So, we've rounded up 15 of the best spa day and spa break offers at venues across England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland. Mother's Day 2024 is on Sunday March 10 so some of these special offers are available for the weekend itself, but some are available throughout March and beyond.

Of course, the most important thing for all mums on Mother's Day is not the gift you give, but quality time with spent with you - and with that in mind all of these spa packages are suitable for you to share with her. Click through our gallery below to find the ideal spa escape for you and your mum, so you can get all the brownie points and book a present she'll adore.

1 . The Morritt Hotel and Garage Spa, County Durham The Morritt Hotel and Garage Spa, at Greta Bridge near Barnard Castle, County Durham, offers spa days and spa breaks, with prices starting at £103. Using locally sourced ingredients including honey and rose petals, treatments are just as unique as the premise of the venue and are suitably titled as well; Classic MOT facials, Racing Green Tea Body Polishes, and Paintshop Pedicures. Photo by SpaSeekers.com. Photo by SpaSeekers.com. Photo: SpaSeekers.com

2 . Source Spa and Wellness at Saunton Sands Hotel, Devon Source Spa and Wellness at Saunton Sands Hotel, in North Devon, offers a three-floor haven of soulful tranquility overlooking the breathtaking Saunton Sands beach and World Heritage Braunton Burrows. Level one is complete with an array of facilities including a marine-inspired thermal suite with a salt inhalation steam room, a Finnish aroma sauna, an ice fountain, a contrast shower and a marine vitality pool surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows and an Atlantic view. Prices for spa days begin at £52 per person and spa breaks are also available. Photo by Guy Harrop.

3 . Ragdale Hall Spa, Leicestershire Ragdale Hall, in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, has a plethora of facilities including the Thermal Spa which comprises ergonomic facilities such as the Indoor/Outdoor Waterfall Pool, aromatherapy scented Colourflow Cave, Volcanic Salt Bath, Scented Room and Rose Sauna. There is also a rooftop pool - an open air heated experience with reclining underwater massage jet seating, complete with breathtaking views over the grounds and rolling countryside. Prices start at £78 for a spa evening. Photo by SpaSeekers.com. Photo: Spaseekers.com