To celebrate Mother’s Day this year we take a look at all the celebrity mums-to-be. It’s such a wonderful and exciting time for new mums deciding on names and what colour to paint the nursery. Hollywood A-listers Sofia Richie Grainge, Jenna Dewan, Hilary Duff are all expecting a newborn this year but we are looking a bit closer to home.

Capital Radio presenter Sian Welby recently announced she is expecting live on the Breakfast show. She shared the news with her shocked co-hosts Roman Kemp and Chris Stark that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jake Beckett. The couple shared their happy news on Instagram along with the three-month scan pictures so we can presume the baby will arrive sometime in the summer.

Actress Emily Atack is also expecting her first child with scientist Alistair Garner. The comedian has known him since childhood and they are also step-cousins. Whilst speaking to the BBC about her new “affirmative consent” campaign (which requires both people to say yes before having sex), Emily revealed she is having a boy.

Singer Olly Murs and Amelia Tank got married in July 2023 and announced she was pregnant in December. The couple recently shared their Greggs inspired baby shower images on Instagram. The hilarious snaps saw a Greggs food truck with the spelling changed to ‘Preggs’ and Olly dressed as a giant sausage roll.

Fleur East, Emily Andre and Joe Wick’s wife Rosie are also all expecting babies this year. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mums, mums-to-be, step mums and mother figures. May your special day be filled with love and joy - but also flowers and wine (for those not pregnant).