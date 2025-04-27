My shoe box for Christmas for a little Hungarian girl

A calendar of manifestations in Kanjiža.

Shoe box gift giving for Christmas

Two years ago, the local library of Jožef Attila in Kanjiža organized, as many previous years before, a shoe box gift giving charity action hosted by the Kostolany Deszo high school for the gifted in Subotica.

The action is the following- a person, of any age can give a shoe box to one Hungarian boy or girl (the choice is theirs ). In the shoe box, what is most needed are personal hygiene things, sweets, toys, clothing. The shoe box can be a big box, that looks pretty. On top of the shoe box the person giving it must write in Hungarian if it is for a boy or a girl, and to write down her or his age as well on the paper.

The shoe box is then taken by each person to the local library in Kanjiža, called the Jožef Attila library where they are gathered, and the library staff gives the shoe boxes to the students of the high school of Kostolany Deszo when they arrive for the packages.

Once they are given these packages, it takes some time before they go in person as a charity cause and give the shoe boxes to the children. The children have star quality- these shoe box charity actions hosted by the Kostolany Deszo high school for the gifted have Pannon Hírado, a Hungarian TV station from Subotica film the children as they open their shoe boxes.

The shoe boxes are taken to various small towns. I decided to participate in this charity action for the very first time two years ago, in 2023.I decided I would give a shoe box for a little Hungarian girl. I went to a local shop and I bought a barbie doll, a winter hat, winter gloves, a book, and personal hygiene important things.

My shoe box had a Santa wrapping. I went to the local library and gave the shoe box, however the woman that is part of the staff in the library asked me what age is the girl, and I said that my shoe box was meant for a 6-7 year old. She then wrote it on my shoe box. I waited, once the kids were in the news, is my shoe box on television, but I was not able to recognize it, even if it was.

I do not know the identity of my shoe box girl, and she does not know mine. I will never know who she is and vice versa. Kanjiža has a calendar of manifestations, that comes out every month and in one of them it said that the shoe boxes are given to poor children.