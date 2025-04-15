Nacho Average Haircut: Brits get snipped for a year’s supply of Taco Bell Chicken Nachos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taco Bell’s ‘Nacho Chop’ event tempted even the most style-stuck Brits with the lure of free food.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taco Bell took over Camden High Street on Monday to give peckish punters the chance to earn up to a year’s supply of FREE Chicken Nachos. The catch? Fans had to agree to chop off their hair with a daring new ‘Nacho Chop.’

The Taco Bell barber’s chair, manned by The Traitors star and barber Tyler Smith, was the hotspot for daring fans looking to score the goods. The twist? The more hair they shaved off, the more Chicken Nachos they could earn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans queued up as early as 7.45am to brave the hair-raising challenge.

Holy Wow PR

Student Mark Christy was the first to take the plunge. Rocking his bold (or bald?) ‘Nacho Chop’, Christy said: “My girlfriend’s gonna kill me. But hey, I love Chicken Nachos, so it’s totally worth it.”

New research from Taco Bell reveals that while Brits like to think of themselves as fearless and adventurous, the reality is quite different. 43% admit that they stick to the same routine day in, day out, 15% say it's been more than a year, while 8% can’t even remember the last time they stepped outside their comfort zone.

Shockingly, Brits are more likely to change where they live (18%) over changing their haircut (12%) or the food they order at a restaurant (10%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A whopping 49% have stuck with the same hairstyle “for as long as they can remember”. Nearly 1 in 4 (17%) have NEVER changed their look - and 12% would rather streak naked down the street than switch things up.

Holy Wow PR

Reasons for not changing their hairdo is the need to play it safe (18%), habit (15%) and fear of a hair disaster (14%).

Brits also seem to have a never-ending love affair with their favourite clothes and meals, with 26% refusing to try new outfits and 18% eating the same food each week.

In the last year only 1 in 10 have managed to switch things up when it comes to the food they order at a restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But even though we’re creatures of habit, the average Brit still spends 7.8 hours a week dreaming of trying new things, despite 1 in 5 admitting the fear of disappointment puts them off.

Holy Wow PR

Half of Brits (50%) reckon the cost of living crisis has pushed them to be more spontaneous in order to save a bit of cash.

24-year-old Sam Potter who was hours away from heading home to Newcastle for the Easter holidays, bravely took a seat in The Taco Bell barber chair and swapped her long hair for a striking new ‘Nacho Chop’.

She exclaimed: “I love it! I’ve wanted to have shorter hair for ages, but have always been a bit too scared. I figured if I’m going to take the plunge then I might as well get something out of it and getting a year’s supply of free Chicken Nachos sounds like a good deal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Dee, Marketing Director at Taco Bell, comments: “Many Brits tend to stick to their habits, especially regarding their hairstyle and food choices. There is often a concern of 'what if I don’t like it or I’m left disappointed?'"

“By launching our ‘Nacho Chop’ challenge, we aimed to encourage consumers to try something new, and offered participants the chance to win up to £1,000 worth of free Chicken Nachos over the course of a year, depending on how much hair they cut off."

Top 10 things Brits avoid changing

Where you live (28%) Brand of smartphone (28%) Style of clothes you wear (26%) Haircut (25%) Side of the bed you sleep on (23%) The people you hang out with (21%) Bank you use (21%) The football team you support (20%) Types of food you eat (18%) The doctor your visit (18%)