Nailed it! Baked beans, butter and ketchup among nail art designs revealed by Aldi for festival season

Supermarket Aldi showcases its most popular products through a series of nail art designs, with each set inspired by a fan-favourite item.

Aldi unveils incredible range of nail art inspired by in-store favourites.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nordpak Slightly Salted Butter, Bramwell’s Baked Beans and Cuthbert have been transformed into 3D nail art

The stunning creations have been handcrafted by nail artist and Instagram star soph_builds_nails

Shoppers have the chance to win one of the limited-edition 3D nails, each inspired by the supermarket’s products

85% of Brits say having manicured nails is important, with over half (55%) counting it as a monthly necessary expense

Supermarket Aldi has unveiled a standout collection of festival-inspired nail art – with baked beans, butter and ketchup creations among the eye-catching designs!

New research of 2,000 Brits commissioned by the supermarket reveals that well over a third (38%) of festivalgoers prioritise bold nail designs as part of their festival outfit, with a further 39% of Brits saying a festival manicure is just as important as a tent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supermarket Aldi showcases its most popular products through a series of nail art designs, with each set inspired by a fan-favourite item.

More than half of Brits (55%) consider a manicure a necessary monthly expense, while a striking 85% say that having manicured nails is important. On average, Brits spend £29.90 a month on nail upkeep, with some (5%) even paying up to £100 for their manicure.

For summer, 32% of respondents say that bright colours are their go-to nail look, and over a quarter (26%) are willing to try bold 3D nail art for a festival. Social media plays a huge role in influencing style, with 30% citing it as their top inspiration, followed by 24% who look to festival fashion trends.

Brits take their nails seriously, especially during the summer months - so it’s no surprise that a ruined manicure comes at an emotional cost, with Brits comparing the feeling of a broken nail to stubbing a toe (38%), spilling coffee on a clean shirt (25%) and a dying phone battery (21%). A dramatic 14% even said that ruining a manicure feels just as painful as a break-up.

Aldi partnered with Instagram sensation Sophie Parkinson ( @soph_builds_nails) for the intricate designs, which lucky shoppers are able to get their hands on via a competition with the supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supermarket Aldi showcases its most popular products through a series of nail art designs, with each set inspired by a fan-favourite item.

The nail artist spent more than 300 hours perfecting the looks, which include miniature versions of Cuthbert, Bramwell’s Baked Beans, Nordpak Slightly Salted Butter, Professor Peppy, Magnum Washing Up Liquid, Titan Chocolate Bar and Stackz Crisps.

The thumbs even showcase a miniature version of Aldi’s famous checkout - complete with a shopper holding a shopping basket!

Over 46% of festivalgoers consider Aldi the go-to for all their seasonal must-haves. For those prepping for this summer’s events, Aldi’s camping essentials are available in stores now, while stocks last. The range includes must-haves such as a Self-Inflating Mat (£14.99), Camping Cookware Set (£14.99) and Folding Trolley (£39.99), as well as little camping luxuries like the 4-in-1 Airbed (£24.99) and the NEW Portable Coffee Maker (£22.99).

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, says: “Festival season wouldn’t be complete without a fun manicure, and we wanted to offer some inspiration to Aldi-lovers who are looking to go all out with their next set, because who wouldn’t want Bramwell’s Baked Beans, Professor Peppy and Magnum Washing Up Liquid on their nails?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supermarket Aldi showcases its most popular products through a series of nail art designs, with each set inspired by a fan-favourite item.

“We’re also giving shoppers the chance to win a nail design of their choice, so whether you’re a Cuthbert fanatic, or are obsessed with Titan Bars, you can express yourself with a manicure that is sure to standout this summer!”

To enter the competition to win a limited-edition 3D nail design, shoppers need to email [email protected] with their full name and favourite nail design before 26th June 2025.

For more information, please visit aldi.co.uk/corporate/terms-and-conditions/competitions

Aldi’s Camping range is available in stores now, while stocks last.

Product Code Product Price 846379 PORTABLE HAMMOCK WITH STAND £44.99 846252 FOLDING TROLLEY £39.99 847157 ELECTRIC COOLBOX £34.99 846742 4-IN-1 AIRBED £24.99 846483 PORTABLE COFFEE MAKER £22.99 742440 SELF-INFLATING MAT £14.99 847162 CAMPING COOKWARE SET £14.99 845572 MULTI-PURPOSE FLOOR MATS £12.99 848238 KID’S TENT £12.99 846131 CAMPING LIGHT ASSORTMENT £12.99 847608 KID’S CAMPING CHAIR £7.99 847282 40OZ VACUUM INSULATED BOTTLE £6.99 845073 PREMIUM CAMPING STORAGE BOX £6.99 741268 COLLAPSIBLE DISH DRAINER/WASHING UP BOWL £4.99 846843 COLLAPSIBLE FESTIVAL STOOL £3.99 845917 DEXTERITY KITCHEN GADGETS £3.49