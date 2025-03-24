Need Mother’s Day inspiration? TK Maxx has you covered

Mother's Day

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, TK Maxx has put together the ultimate Mother’s Day gift guide, so that you can spoil your mum like she deserves.

Although mums deserve to be celebrated all year round, Mother’s Day is an opportunity to shower them with love and presents. Whether you are shopping for your mum, step-mum, mother-in-law or grandma, TK Maxx’s Mother’s Day gift guide will be sure to give you the inspiration you need to make her smile.

Stylish Mother’s Day Presents

Show your mum how appreciative you are with designer goodies she deserves. Whether her style is quiet luxury or big logos, TK Maxx has you covered. Get these stylish pieces, from her favourite labels, at 60% less than the RRP.

Jewellery: From statement bling to everyday dainty gold and diamonds, TK Maxx have an array of sentimental Mother’s Day gifts on offer.

Handbags: With a range of styles and big brands up to 60% less than the RRP, your mum will be over the moon with a new piece of arm candy.

Scarves: Treat your mum with a slice of luxury this Mother’s Day, with a satin scarf.

Nightwear: If your mum is more of a homebody, then new nightwear will be the key to her heart.

Feel-good Mother’s Day Presents

Whether your mum is a pamper queen or self-confessed candle hoarder, TK Maxx’s beauty and wellness goodies are the way to glow! From bubbles to lotions, you’ll find a range of presents and rejuvenating prices.

Body & Bath: There’s no more precious gift than R&R, treat your mum to some self-care essentials. TLC never looked or smelt so good…

Fragrances & Perfumes: From nostalgic scents to fresh fragrances from her favourite designer brands, you can never go wrong with a bottle to spritz.

Candles & Home Fragrances: Although not the most original gift, we can guarantee she won’t be disappointed. TK Maxx have a range of sought-after scents for every taste.

Homely Mother’s Day Presents

Baker, gardener or makeshift interior designer, your mum can do it all. What better way to treat her than with dreamy homy gifts. Whether she’s a minimalist, maximalist or Scandi-queen, TK Maxx have got something to meet her style needs. Inspired finds from all around the world makes for a happy home (and happy mums!) – you just need to decide what to pick…

Home décor: TK Maxx have got Mother’s Day home décor presents to help your mum have her own 60 Minute Makeover. And they’re up to 60% less than the RRP

Garden Goodies: If her happy place is in the garden, TK Maxx have got some blooming good Mother’s Day gift ideas. From planters, terrariums and chic watering cans, TK Maxx have got everything you could need.

Flower Marker: Fresh flowers are nice but how good does an everlasting bouquet sound?

Baking Bits n Bobs: Mary Berry in the making? Encourage your mum to fulfil her passion with blenders, big brand bowls and fancy utensils. Her Star Baker title is just a whisk away.

Personal Mother’s Day Cards

While texts, FaceTimes and social media posts are always appreciated, there's something special about receiving a physical Mother's Day card. Taking the time to choose one, write a heartfelt message, and send it shows mum you care enough to go above and beyond.

Cherished keepsakes, Mother's Day cards are tangible tokens of love that she can proudly display and then tuck away to revisit later. Unless it's a Mother's Day gift card of course, she'll be wanting to spend that straight away...

Mother’s Day Cards: Show your mum how grateful you are with a Mother’s Day card. The perfect pick-me-ups, heartfelt, humorous and will make her day.

Mother’s Day Gift Cards: Still unsure what to get your mum for the special day? Treat her to a Mother’s Day gift card – that way you can make sure she’s getting a gift she really wants without leaving the house!

For more inspo on Mother’s Day gifts, please visit TK Maxx’s website: https://www.tkmaxx.com/uk/en/gifts/mothers-day-ideas