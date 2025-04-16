New fitness index reveals the best UK cities for runners - with Manchester taking top spot

A man running.

Mirafit has created a new informative index, revealing the best locations around the UK for runners. The top three consists of Manchester, London & Birmingham.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we approach the warmer months, people have never had a better opportunity to launch their running journey. Interestingly, around the UK, some destinations are better suited to runners than others, but which city takes the top spot?

To explore this further, Mirafit created an index revealing the top UK cities for runners. They did this by analysing the number of parks, running clubs and sports shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study reveals that Manchester is the best city for runners. It boasts a strong mix of 20 parks, 65 running clubs, and 46 sports shops and earns an impressive 112 out of 120 points. Parks such as Heaton Park and Platt Fields Park offer great settings for a run, while Manchester also offers the second-most running clubs out of all analysed cities.

London places second in the ranking, scoring 110 points. The UK’s capital city is a great spot for a run, with 235 parks and green spaces covering around 40% of London. Whether it’s a run by the Thames or through Heaton Park, runners can make use of 21 running clubs and 78 sports shops.

Next, Birmingham scored 110 points, placing third in the ranking. The Midlands city ranks high due to its combination of available parks (37) and sports shops (43) dotted throughout the city. If you prefer to socialise while exercising, people in the city can make use of the 25 running clubs on offer.

Leeds places fourth in the ranking, scoring 104 points altogether. This Yorkshire city is a great backdrop for a run, with trails and parks (18) found all over Leeds. Additionally, there are 20 sports shops and a whopping 70 running clubs - the most out of all analysed UK cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding off the top five is Bristol, the southwest city received 102 points, ranking as another top-quality UK destination for a run. Home to the Avon Gorge and Clifton Observatory, there are plenty of scenic locations offering breathtaking views to runners. Overall, the city offers 19 parks, 34 running clubs and 24 sports shops.

Next, Bradford scored 98 points altogether - placing it as the sixth-best UK city for runners. Home to several woodland areas, Bradford provides the choice of open terrain or more challenging trails, allowing runners to add further intensity to their exercises. In total, Bradford has 12 parks, 64 running clubs and 18 sports shops, making it a great destination if you love a run.

Liverpool placed seventh in the ranking with a score of 95 points. The Merseyside city offers picturesque views of the River Mersey and has 29 parks - with Sefton & Stanley Park the most popular picks. Furthermore, there are 5 running clubs and 29 sports shops providing runners with everything they need to strive towards their fitness goals.

Glasgow ranks as another great UK city for a run, scoring 93 points and finishing eighth. The Scottish city offers a healthy number of parks (37) and sports shops (39), allowing runners to stock up on equipment before mapping out their next route. Interestingly, there are no running clubs to be found in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearing the end of the ranking is Sheffield, also scoring 93 points. The city, situated in Yorkshire, has a slice of everything for runners, including 19 parks, 11 running clubs and 23 sports shops. The city is also fairly close to the Peak District, where runners can enjoy challenging routes and breathtaking views.

Finally, finalising the top ten ranking is Plymouth, scoring 93 points. Runners in Devon are blessed with 44 running clubs, making running a sociable event, while there are also 22 parks, 8 sports shops and plenty of scenic views.

Speaking on the research, Mark Harris, Fitness Expert at Mirafit, said: “With spring well underway and summer on the horizon, there’s never been a better excuse for people to engage with running. Therefore, we found it appropriate to examine the best UK cities for runners, exploring the volume of parks, clubs and sporting goods shops in each location.

“It was intriguing to see Manchester take top spot, with the combination of high-quality parks, various running clubs and sports stores on offer providing everything runners need to hit their personal goals. Additionally, London, Birmingham and Leeds proved excellent locations for this activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The benefits of running are endless, including cardiovascular, flexibility, stability and strength improvements. With this in mind, I strongly advise everyone to try their hand at running as we approach the warmer months.”

Find Mirafit’s full range of workout equipment here.