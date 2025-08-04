New Ford research finds almost two thirds of UK adults have forgotten how to explore and be spontaneous

Aldo Kane, Ford

Some 62% of UK adults feel like they’ve forgotten how to explore and be spontaneous

New research commissioned by Ford has revealed a startling truth and potential new health challenge facing the UK: almost one third (32%) of UK adults spend four hours or less outside each week. That’s an average of just over 30 minutes a day.

Whilst the vast majority of UK adults know the importance of getting outdoors - 96% think it is important** and 93% of those who spend time outdoors believe it has a positive effect on their mental wellbeing*** - 62% also said they feel they have now forgotten how to explore and be spontaneous.

The data paints a clear picture of the barriers stopping people from spending more time outside exploring, with cost (43%) and a sheer lack of time (38%) cited as key reasons stopping people from being outside more. Additionally, there is a clear generational divide with over a third (32%) of 16-24-year-olds citing fear or anxiety as their main barrier to exploring outdoors - significantly higher than the 16% of those 55 and over.

Lucy Shepherd, Ford

With over half of UK adults feeling stuck in a rut, Ford has launched its "Explorer Prescriptions" campaign, enlisting the help of ambassadors Aldo Kane and Lucy Shepherd to help people rediscover exploration as a way of life . The campaign encourages the nation to embrace adventure and rediscover the profound physical, mental and emotional benefits that come from spending time outdoors, and Ford will be hitting the road this summer in the Ford Explorer to help the nation with simple ways to get outside.

Ford has teamed up with Aldo Kane, a world-record-setting adventurer and former Royal Marine Commando, and Lucy Shepherd, a pioneering explorer known for her boundary-pushing expeditions. As part of the Explorer Prescriptions campaign, they have provided practical, relatable advice to people to overcome the everyday barriers to exploration, alongside Ford UK Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jennifer Dodman.

Aldo Kane and Lucy Shepherd’s expert tips to increase adventure and exploration:

Change your environment to shift mindset - The fastest way to feel better is often to simply step outside. Try going somewhere you’ve never been before, like a green space, a track through the woods, a viewpoint on a hill, a new route to work. Challenge your work mates and friends to a competition to see who can spend the most time outside in the week as possible. Eat in the garden or park, go for a walk at lunch, cycle to work etc.

Lower the bar....A lot of people get it wrong...You don’t need perfect boots or fancy kit to start exploring. All you need is willingness. Park up somewhere quiet and walk. Change your scenery and your mindset also changes. Adventure is found everywhere, even when super accessible.

You don’t need to go far to feel 'far away' - People say they don’t have time. I get it. It's hard to get out of our habits. But even a micro adventure before work or on a Sunday evening can break the loop. You don’t need a week off, just one decision to do something different.

It builds confidence - For a lot of people the idea of ‘going out alone’ brings anxiety. That’s real... So best to start small and baby steps.. Exploring is relative. Bring a friend. Make it a habit. The more you explore, the more capable you feel, the more clarity you get, both in the outdoors and in life. Understand that time outdoors, exercising with friends is one of the very best, fundamental things you can do for your mental health, physical health and emotional regulation. Use the weekends to get a bit further afield and explore somewhere a bit less local. Learn to camp and spend a night outside. The more you spend outside, the better your mood and mental health gets.

You will get it wrong, that's part of it- It's about trial and error. You might get caught in the rain or take a wrong turn.. but those are the bits you'll remember and that is what makes it exploration.

If outside time and exercise was a pill, it would be very, very expensive due to the amount of positive outcomes it gives the user.

We were built to explore. It's what makes us human - It's always been in our blood.. otherwise we wouldn't have got where we got to. I believe that. It’s why I do what I do. Exploration gives me clarity. It reminds me that I am not stuck and just in need of awe and movement.

"Exploration is a mindset," Lucy Shepherd explains. "We have all been an explorer at one point in our life but so often we lose that part of us. It's time to get back to that... I don’t explore just to tick off remote places; I do it because it reminds me who I really am. We’re all meant to explore to some level. It’s in us. Not always in big, wild ways, but in being curious, noticing things, thinking outside the box, feeling present, connecting with ourselves, each other and the environment."

Aldo Kane added, "The data shows that being outside boosts our mental wellbeing, yet most of us aren’t getting enough of it. We want to help people step out of their comfort zones, even just a little — because that’s where the magic happens.”

Dr. Dodman noted “At Ford, we are passionate about enabling our customers to pursue their adventures – we named our popular electric vehicle Explorer for a reason. This campaign is about inspiring people to make room for the kind of exploration that’s good for the soul — whether that’s a solo walk, a family adventure, or a weekend road-trip to somewhere new. It's about prescribing a dose of nature for our collective well-being.”