New research reveals the UK's best cities for a BBQ
The data ranked each location based on BBQ-friendly factors such as outdoor space, warm temperatures, and affordable food and drink.
Bournemouth emerges as the best city in the UK for a BBQ, while Southampton and Leicester also rank highly.
At the other end of the scale, cities like Edinburgh, Newcastle and Leeds ranked lowest due to cooler temperatures, higher costs, and fewer homes with private gardens.
The study assessed 30 UK cities using the following criteria:
- Average summer temperature
- Proportion of homes with a garden
- Cost of drinks (wine and beer)
- Average cost of food per person
Top 10 best cities in the UK for a BBQ:
|Rank
|City
|Score
|1
|Bournemouth
|100.00
|2
|Southampton
|94.43
|3
|Leicester
|89.39
|4
|Stoke-on-Trent
|89.00
|5
|Cardiff
|85.13
|6
|Plymouth
|83.49
|7
|Coventry
|82.97
|8
|Bristol
|82.33
|9
|Milton Keynes
|81.55
|10
|Brighton
|81.45
Outdoor access: Where can you grill with ease?
Stoke-on-Trent and Leicester lead the way for outdoor space, with over 85% of homes listed on Rightmove featuring a garden. This makes them ideal locations for hosting a summer BBQ.
Food and drink: The cheapest BBQs on the map
BBQ hosts in Bournemouth benefit from the most affordable food options, with the average cost of food per person coming in at £6.20 on average.
For drinks Southampton comes out cheapest for wine and beer.
Meanwhile, cities such as Edinburgh and Brighton face the highest average prices for food, pushing up the cost of hosting.
Warm weather winners
Bournemouth and Southampton top the charts for average summer temperature, helping secure their top two positions overall. Cooler northern cities such as Aberdeen and Glasgow saw lower temperature scores, contributing to their lower rankings.
Rebecca Smith, buyer at Vonhaus commented on the study: “BBQs are a beloved British tradition, and with summer here, our study has revealed where BBQ lovers can make the most of outdoor cooking. The research has shown where Brits can enjoy al fresco dining, with Bournemouth topping the list, not just for its coastline, but for the perfect blend of sunshine, outdoor space, and great value.”