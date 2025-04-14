New study reveals the best places in England to get married

Sourced from Unsplash. Photos by Lanty

Looking to book? Analysis of 240 wedding venues in England looked at factors such as rainfall, venue reviews and social media popularity, to reveal the “best of the best” places to get married in 2025.

With wedding season fast approaching, the wedding experts at F.Hinds have analysed hundreds of the best wedding venues that England has to offer, to uncover where nearly-weds should be adding to their shortlist this summer.

The study considered several factors such as popularity, reviews and weather predictions and awarded bonus points for how “Instagrammable” the aesthetic is.

The systematic scoring system has revealed the “best of the best” English wedding venues for couples planning a wedding in 2025. Ranging from stately homes, country manors and even local restaurants, the findings may surprise you.

The best wedding venue goes to 14th Century Manor Castle in Durham

Topping the list is Lumley Castle in Durham, which takes the top spot with an overall score of 84/100, based on a combination of factors.

Situated by the A1, Lumley Castle is a shining venue in the North of England, though it has easy access for those travelling from across the country.

The study found the 14th Century castle has a glowing online reputation with over 3,300 reviews on Tripadvisor and 11,000 hashtags across social media combined.

When it comes to predicted weather, it scored above average on temperature all year round and has only 6.7cm of rainfall a year - less than half of other competing regions of the country!

The historic venue provides a medieval but elegant feel and has 73 rooms in total, spread between the castle, converted stable and newly built cottages. Riverside walks and Durham County’s international cricket ground are within walking distance. The venue also homes a haunted Escape Room which operates all year round, perfect for couples tying the knot during spooky season!

A restaurant in London takes second place!

In an unusual turn of events, the second-best wedding venue in England is in fact a restaurant in Greater London – Joe Allen.

Nestled in Covent Garden, also known as “Theatreland”, Joe Allen Restaurant is a cosy and welcoming venue for intimate wedding celebrations. It stormed to the top of the list for its generous social media following (over 8,000). Weather predictions look optimistic, with only 62cm of rainfall in the area each year, and an annual average temperature of 16 degrees.

Established in 1977, London’s Joe Allen is named after its owner and follows in the footsteps of its original sister restaurant in New York. Couples can expect a relaxed but sophisticated atmosphere where up to 120 guests can be seated for good food and good music.

The top 10 wedding venues in England:

Lumley Castle, Durham Joe Allen Restaurant, Greater London Hanbury Manor, Herfordshire The Grand, North Yorkshire Ettington Park Hotel, Warwickshire Warwick Castle, Warwickshire De Vere Beaumont Estate, Berkshire Buxted Park Hotel, East Sussex Talbooth Restaurant, Essex Greenwoods Hotel Spa & Retreat, Essex

Joining them in the rankings is Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire, which has almost 2,500 reviews on Tripadvisor, and The Grand Hotel in York, which ranked for its social media popularity with over 5,000 hashtags on TikTok alone!

Interestingly, Buckinghamshire boasted one of the survey’s best weather scores despite none of its venues making the top 10. According to Met Office data, the county gets a mere 35cm of rainfall each year – take note if you want to ditch the umbrellas on your big day.

Gordon Ramsey’s restaurant is the most “Instagrammable”

The study also uncovered the most followed wedding venues on social media. Taking the lead was Bread Street Kitchen and Bar in London, with a whopping 230k followers on Instagram alone. Following in second place was family-owned estate, Mapperton, in Dorset with 138k followers.

The most “Instagrammable” wedding venues in England:

Bread Street Kitchen, London – 230k Mapperton, Dorset – 138k Warwick Castle, Warwickshire – 82k The Nici, Dorset – 68k King Street Townhouse, Manchester – 38k

Jeremy Hinds, Wedding Expert at F.Hinds, said: “All of the venues that made the top ten list have something very special and unique to offer couples tying the knot.

“Whilst traditional weddings continue to be popular for couples getting married in 2025, the research shows that alternative options, such as city centre restaurants, are also a favourable option. This could be in line with more and more couples looking to create a less formal wedding day that challenges the ‘norm’.

“Choosing a venue is undoubtably one of the main decisions when planning a wedding. It’s important thing for couples to align and set out their values and priorities in advance, as it’s easy to become overexcited and not think of practicalities. Start with the basics such as budget, capacity, travel logistics and location.

“From here, you can research seasons and dates, as well as the suppliers on offer. Remember, like buying a property, a wedding is completely personal and unique to your own needs and style.”

For more of the country’s top wedding venues, please visit: fhinds.co.uk/blog/The-Best-Wedding-Venues-in-England-2