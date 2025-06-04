New study reveals which video games are costing the most per hour of gameplay

New research has revealed the video games with the best and worst value for money in 2025.

With prices rising sharply on products across the board, luxuries like gaming have almost reached the point of being out of reach for the average consumer.

With this in mind, the online gaming magazine, GamingGadgets.io, gathered data on the top-rated games of the last 5 years, their current price, the time taken to complete them, and then calculated the price per hour. This then revealed which games are the best and worst value for money.

Infinity Nikki is crowned the best value game for your money. Although it is free to play, Infinity Nikki does have microtransactions and gacha mechanics which could land it in the ‘pay-to-win' space. If players bought the monthly gift box at £4.99 per month, this would result in a price per hour of 20p.

Coming in at 33p per hour of gameplay,Satisfactoryis a base-building game which explains the lengthy time to complete the story. At a price of £33.50, the 2024 game takes an average of 103 hours to complete, making it one of the best value for money options.

Helldivers II is in third place, costing players 48p per hour. Players typically take an average of 73.5 hours to complete the third-person shooter game, which costs around £34.99.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is named as the fourth most cost-effective game, costing players only 64p per hour of gameplay. The popular role-playing game costs an average of £41.99, but takes around 65.5 hours for players to complete, which means that players are able to get more for their money.

Dave the Diver takes the fifth spot in the ranking, costing players only 68p per hour. The game enables players to explore the ocean to gather ingredients for the character’s sushi restaurant, before then running the restaurant at night. Thanks to its low stakes, the game typically only takes 25 hours to complete. However, the game’s reasonable price at £16.99 means that players are still getting their money’s worth.

Other cost-effective games include Baldur’s Gate 3, with a cost of 70p per hour, and Chained Echoes, which costs players 72p per hour of gameplay.

The study also examined which popular video games are the worst value for money based on how expensive the game is, and the total time taken to complete the story mode.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge was found to be the worst value for money, with players ultimately spending £7.50 per hour to complete the game. The 2022 action game costs around £22.49 but only takes roughly three hours to complete. Thanks to the game’s high price and minimal gameplay, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is crowned as the most cost-ineffective game in the ranking.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apartis revealed to have the second-worst value for money, costing fans around £6.36 per hour of gameplay. While the 2021 third-person shooter game is part of the beloved Ratchet & Clank franchise, it typically costs around £69.99 to purchase. With only 11 hours of active gameplay, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is undeniably one of the worst options when it comes to cost efficiency.

Metroid Dreadis found to have the third-worst value for money, costing playersaround £5.55 per hour of gameplay.The 2021 action-adventure game costs around £49.99 but only takes roughly nine hours to complete. Despite the game being nominated for Game of the Year back in 2021, it’s certainly not a game to purchase if you’re focusing on cost efficiency.

Astro Bot takes the fourth spot in the ranking, with players spending £5.45 per hour of gameplay. The winner of 2024’s Game of the Year award sees players controlling the game’s protagonist, a robot named Astro, through a series of missions. Shortly after its release, Astro Bot became one of the top-selling PS5 games of all time, selling around 1.5 million units as of November 2024. However, the game is certainly on the pricier side, costing players around £59.99. With only 11 hours of active gameplay, Astro Bot lands among the games with the lowest value for money.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Stray both have the fifth-worst value for money, costing fans around £5 per hour of gameplay. As the latest instalment in the iconic Super Mario Bros series, Super Mario Bros. Wonder was met with critical acclaim upon its release in 2023 and was praised for its appealing 2D graphics. However, the game will typically set players back by £49.99 and only takes around ten hours to complete, placing it among the worst games for cost efficiency.

Similarly, Stray was also met with critical acclaim for its gripping gameplay, in which players control a stray cat in a hazardous city populated by robots. However, the game did receive some backlash for being ‘too short,’ only taking around five hours to complete. With the game costing around £24.99, it’s easy to see why the game ranks among those with the lowest value for money.

Nico Arnold, a spokesperson for GamingGadgets.io, commented on the study:

“There's been a lot of discussion around the cost of video games. For a long time, games were priced at an average of £40 - £50 but with the release of the latest generation of systems this has started to increase. Games now sit at an average of £60 - £70 and are set to rise again, with Grand Theft Auto VI projected to cost £100 on release.

“Ultimately, gaming should be an affordable downtime for all, and it’s disappointing to survey these rapidly rising prices.

“We can all remember our first game consoles and the games we grew up with. Back in the 90s, games were on average between £40 - £60, comparable to games in the 2000s. Adjusting for inflation, these games would be above £100 today. Rising wages and low prices made gaming more accessible for the average player, despite the prevailing thought that games are becoming more expensive. In fact, it seems that prices of video games are simply catching up, rather than overtaking inflation; although as the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit our pockets, game developers may need to advertise what else their games have to offer.

“Consumers can do some digging and look at games in a different light. That shiny new game from a big studio might look amazing but is it worth your hard-earned cash? By looking at the details and how long a game is likely to keep you entertained, players can make informed decisions on their spending.

“Larian Studios and FromSoftware seem to understand that games can command a higher price tag if the content is there for gamers to sink their teeth into. Maybe the success of games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Elden Ring can change the landscape and push developers to innovate instead of releasing the same game every year with a slight reskin.”

This information was provided by the online gaming magazine, GamingGadgets.io.